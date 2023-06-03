Liverpool star Caoimhin Kelleher 'wants regular first-team football' and needs to leave Anfield for the sake of his own career, Redmen TV presenter Paul Machin has told GIVEMESPORT.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp will be handed the opportunity to sanction incomings and outgoings when the transfer window officially opens for business later this month.

Liverpool transfer news - Caoimhin Kelleher

According to The Athletic, Liverpool will find it difficult to hold onto Kelleher if a bid worth £25million is put on the table by one of his suitors as he is keen to secure more game-time.

The report suggests Jorg Schmadtke, who was appointed as the Merseyside giants' new sporting director earlier this week, has been tasked with raising funds by negotiating departures, and the goalkeeper is seen as a saleable asset.

It is understood that Kelleher has attracted interest from Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur, Brentford and Brighton & Hove Albion, along with clubs across Europe, while enquiries were knocked back last summer.

Brentford have identified the Irishman as their number one target should David Raya seal his exit from Thomas Frank's side.

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Kelleher could seek a loan move away from Liverpool, while a decision over his future will be made in the coming weeks.

What has Paul Machin said about Kelleher?

With James Milner, Roberto Firmino, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain moving on when their respective contracts expire at the end of the month, Machin is not expecting many more Liverpool departures this summer.

However, the Redmen TV presenter believes Kelleher could be on the move as he looks to become a first-choice shot-stopper.

Machin told GIVEMESPORT: "I don't think there are any players that Liverpool expressly need to get rid of. I don't think there's tons of deadwood, to be honest.

"Particularly with the volume of players already leaving, I think there's one or two who probably need to move on for their own careers.

"I think Caoimhin Kelleher is the big one. He's at an age now and a quality level where I'm sure he will want to play regular first-team football, and he is more than good enough to do it."

Should Kelleher push for a move this summer?

Sofascore handed Kelleher a 6.7 match rating when he made his only Premier League appearance of the season last weekend, with him making six saves during a 4-4 draw against already-relegated Southampton.

His opportunities have been few and far between due to playing second-fiddle to Alisson Becker, who became the world's most expensive goalkeeper when he completed a £67million switch from Roma in 2018.

Kelleher has been restricted to just 21 first-team appearances since progressing through Liverpool's ranks, but he will be desperate for further chances to showcase his credentials.

With it appearing unlikely that the £32,000-per-week man will be able to overtake Alisson in the goalkeeping pecking order, he may be left with little choice but to seek a transfer.

Klopp is clearly a huge fan of Kelleher, having described him as 'absolutely exceptional', but the 24-year-old needs to leave Liverpool if he wants to progress.