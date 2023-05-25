Liverpool star Caoimhin Kelleher 'will need to move on for his own sake' this summer, and it will come as a 'real loss' if he seals his Anfield departure, Redmen TV presenter Paul Machin has told GIVEMESPORT.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp will be handed an opportunity to freshen up his squad when the transfer window reopens for business.

Liverpool transfer news - Caoimhin Kelleher

According to The Athletic, Kelleher could be on the move in the coming months as he has attracted attention from the likes of Brentford, Brighton & Hove Albion, and Tottenham Hotspur, along with clubs across Europe.

The report suggests the goalkeeper is keen to leave Liverpool due to a desire to become a first-choice option between the sticks, but his current employers are eager to retain his services.

It is understood that Brentford have identified Kelleher as their number one target should David Raya leave west London amid interest from Manchester United.

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Irishman will weigh up his options after the season reaches its climax.

Liverpool are in a strong negotiating position as Kelleher's contract, which is worth £32,000-per-week, still has two years to run.

What has Paul Machin said about Kelleher?

Machin believes Kelleher is good enough to become Liverpool's first-choice shot-stopper, but Alisson's presence means he will not be handed regular game-time in the near future.

As a result, the Redmen TV presenter feels the 24-year-old needs to move onto pastures new for the benefit of his own career.

Machin told GIVEMESPORT: "If he wasn't the understudy to the best goalkeeper in the world, he'd be a perfect Liverpool goalkeeper today. But, unfortunately, he's behind Alisson.

"He's one who I think will need to move on for his own sake, which would be a real loss to Liverpool if that were to be allowed to happen and they don't get a good fee for him. For me, he is a £30million goalkeeper."

Should Liverpool sell Kelleher this summer?

There is no doubt that Kelleher has been a reliable goalkeeper when called upon as, according to Transfermarkt, he has kept 10 clean sheets in 20 first-team appearances for Liverpool.

However, being behind Alisson in the pecking order has resulted in the academy product being limited to just 360 minutes of Premier League action.

Kelleher has only been handed three first-team outings this season - with all of those coming in cup competitions - and someone of his ability deserves to be enjoying more opportunities to shine.

Sofascore gave the Cork-born man an average match rating of 7.95 in the Carabao Cup thanks to his performances against Derby County and Manchester City earlier in the campaign, underlining his talent.

While Liverpool will not want to sell Kelleher, with Klopp previously describing him as 'absolutely exceptional', he needs to push for a move away from Merseyside.