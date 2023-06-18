Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp needs to add further midfielders to his squad after Jordan Henderson and Fabinho's form took an 'alarming' dip at Anfield last season, RedmenTV presenter Ste Hoare has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Reds will head into the 2023/24 campaign without Champions League football after an underwhelming term saw them finish fifth in the Premier League.

Liverpool transfer news - Jordan Henderson and Fabinho

It seems that Fabinho is going nowhere during the summer window as, according to The Athletic, Klopp still views him as an integral member of Liverpool's squad.

The report suggests the Brazilian has a key role to play after ending the season well following a worrying period of form.

Liverpool are in a strong negotiating position if any suitors do come forward for Fabinho as his contract, which is worth £180,000-per-week, still has three years to run.

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that he expects Henderson to remain with the Merseyside giants, but he has warned that the captain will no longer be one of the first names on the team-sheet.

The 32-year-old, who has been on Liverpool's books since completing a £20million switch from Sunderland in 2011, has two years remaining on his £140,000-per-week deal.

What has Ste Hoare said about Henderson and Fabinho?

Hoare believes Liverpool need to add more quality to their midfield, particularly after Henderson and Fabinho fell below their usually high standards during periods of the 2022/23 campaign.

The RedmenTV presenter has doubts over whether the Reds can challenge for silverware if they are relying on the likes of Stefan Bajcetic, Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott in the middle of the park.

Hoare told GIVEMESPORT: "Liverpool need more legs and more quality in their midfield. That's what we noticed last season because there were too many injuries.

"The drop-off of players like Henderson and Fabinho was quite alarming. Liverpool's best midfielders last season were young players like Bajcetic, Jones and Harvey Elliott when he played.

"You don't want to be relying on young players really. I know some of the lads Liverpool are being linked with are young players, but they're young players who have played a lot of games."

Are Liverpool looking to strengthen their midfield?

Liverpool have not wasted any time in attempting to bolster their squad as Alexis Mac Allister has already joined in a deal which could end up being worth £55million, according to Sky Sports.

The report suggests the Argentina international had been identified as a key target for the Reds prior to winning the World Cup last year, and the club value his versatility.

But the incomings may not stop there as it is understood that discussions have been held over potentially bringing Borussia Monchengladbach defensive midfielder Manu Kone to Anfield.

However, a move to Merseyside is not a foregone conclusion as Premier League rivals Wolverhampton Wanderers and Aston Villa have also registered an interest.

Liverpool have been in direct contact with the representatives of Nice's Khephren Thuram ahead of potentially launching an official bid.