Liverpool star Arthur Melo has proven to be 'the worst signing of the Jurgen Klopp era' after struggling to make an impact at Anfield, Redmen TV presenter Paul Machin has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Reds will be handed the opportunity to freshen up their squad when the summer transfer window opens for business.

Liverpool transfer news - Arthur Melo

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Klopp has confirmed that Arthur will leave Liverpool when his season-long loan agreement comes to an end.

The respected journalist also suggests that the central midfielder will be on the market when he returns to parent club Juventus, who are looking to get him off their books.

Liverpool parted with a £4million loan fee and took on Arthur's six-figure weekly salary when they signed him during the final hours of last summer's transfer window.

But a long-term injury, which required surgery, has resulted in the Brazilian being restricted to just 13 minutes of action in a Reds shirt.

It is understood that Klopp is mulling over whether to hand Arthur his Premier League debut when Liverpool wrap up their campaign with a trip to already-relegated Southampton this weekend.

What has Paul Machin said about Arthur?

Machin has been so disappointed with Arthur that he feels the 26-year-old will go down as Klopp's worst signing at the Liverpool helm.

The Redmen TV presenter believes the one saving grace from the deal which took the South American to Anfield is the fact the Merseyside outfit did not part with a lucrative fee.

Machin told GIVEMESPORT: "Arthur Melo has to be the worst signing of the Jurgen Klopp era. It can't be classified as anything other than that.

"The only good thing is that Liverpool didn't pay money for him and the fact that it was a loan. But I think, given the circumstances, there was no hype around him.

"It was seen as very much a break glass solution to a problem. It turned out that wasn't the only thing that got broken when Liverpool signed him, it was the player himself."

Why did Klopp sign Arthur on loan?

Klopp can be forgiven for taking a chance on Arthur as, according to Transfermarkt, he headed to Merseyside having clinched an abundance of silverware - including the Copa America, Copa Libertadores and La Liga title.

The Liverpool chief thought he was bringing in a midfielder with a winning mentality, who had racked up 10 goal contributions in 72 appearances for former club Barcelona.

But Arthur has struggled with injuries throughout his career, missing close to 80 matches at club level due to varying issues.

That worrying statistic should have been taken into consideration when Klopp was looking to bolster his options.

Liverpool are certainly making the right decision by opting not to turn Arthur's loan spell into a permanent agreement for £32million because he has turned out to be a flop.