Liverpool are on the verge of acquiring Ryan Gravenberch as the Bayern Munich star is 'on Merseyside just now having a medical', and Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT whether further signings can be expected at Anfield.

Although the Reds have spent more than £110million on reinforcements since the summer window opened for business, there is still time for boss Jurgen Klopp to freshen up his squad ahead of the fast-approaching deadline.

Liverpool transfer news - Ryan Gravenberch

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Gravenberch landed in Liverpool on Friday morning as he edges towards completing a big-money move from Bayern.

The Italian journalist suggests the Netherlands international, who has been restricted to just nine minutes of action during the early stages of the new season, is undergoing medical tests before penning a contract which will keep him at Anfield until the summer of 2028.

It comes after Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that Liverpool have been having to bide their time before pouncing for Gravenberch as Bayern were initially against sanctioning his exit.

Thomas Tuchel, the Bundesliga giants' head coach, has confirmed that the central midfielder has been seeking a move away from the Allianz Arena for a prolonged period and he did not hesitate when Klopp upped the ante in his pursuit.

It is understood that Liverpool have agreed a fixed fee of £34million for Gravenberch, with the deal being negotiated by Jose Fortes Rodriguez from the Raiola agency.

Liverpool - Summer Signings Fee Alexis Mac Allister - Brighton £35m Dominik Szoboszlai - RB Leipzig £60m Wataru Endo - VfB Stuttgart £16.2m All fees via Sky Sports

What has Dharmesh Sheth said about Liverpool's plans?

Although he understands that Gravenberch is currently undergoing a medical, Sheth is refusing to rule out the possibility of Liverpool dipping into the transfer market for another signing ahead of 11pm.

The Sky Sports reporter told GIVEMESPORT: "Never say never, but Gravenberch is the one that they wanted to bring in. I think they have brought in five midfielders now, once Gravenberch does come in, for the five that have left the football club.

"It was a real target for Liverpool to sort that out. I don't think they thought they needed to do that much business because they weren't accounting for the likes of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho, especially, to be leaving the club during the transfer window.

"But it has happened, and they've managed to just about get that business done. Gravenberch is on Merseyside just now having a medical. That one should be done and dusted at around €40million, so it looks like a good price as well."

What next for Liverpool?

Liverpool are battling to hold onto Mohamed Salah as, according to The Athletic, Al-Ittihad have been unsuccessful with a bid worth £100million plus substantial add-ons.

The report suggests the Reds reiterated that the Egypt international, who has entered the final two years of his £350,000-per-week contract, is not for sale but the reigning Saudi Pro League champions are expected to retain strong interest.

Alex Crook, the talkSPORT reporter, recently told GIVEMESPORT that sanctioning Salah's departure so close to the deadline would come as a 'nightmare' for Klopp.

The winger would become one of the best-paid players in the world by heading to Al-Ittihad, who are willing to put a deal worth close to £1.5million-per-week on the table.