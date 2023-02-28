Liverpool have to ensure a fan favourite remains on Merseyside despite speculation over his future, it has been claimed.

Liverpool: £34m star 'not over the hill yet' at Anfield

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has to 'stay put' at Anfield despite failing to rediscover his best form this season, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has told GiveMeSport.

Jurgen Klopp's Reds will be looking to climb into the Premier League's top six when they go head-to-head with Wolverhampton Wanderers on Wednesday.

Liverpool transfer news - Mohamed Salah

According to Spanish sources, Salah is open to leaving Liverpool if they fail to seal qualification for next season's Champions League.

The report suggests reigning Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain are among the Egypt international's suitors and he is now seen as dispensable after Klopp has bolstered his forward options with the likes of Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo in recent months.

Liverpool are looking to sanction at least one big-name departure ahead of a planned summer spending spree, leading to question marks over Salah's future.

But Ramy Abbas Issa, the winger's representative, has rubbished suggestions that his client has set his sights on moving onto pastures new ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

Salah has scored 19 goals and registered a further nine assists in 35 Liverpool appearances this season.

What has Ryan Taylor said about Salah?

Taylor believes Salah is feeling the effects of Sadio Mane joining Bayern Munich in a £35million deal last summer and Roberto Firmino no longer being viewed as a first-team regular.

The respected journalist feels the exciting triumvirate being broken up has hindered the former Chelsea man, but Liverpool still need to ensure he does not walk out of the exit door.

Taylor told GiveMeSport: "I feel like there have been adaptations for Salah because of not playing with Mane and Firmino has not been in the team so much.

"I think that's why he hasn't been at his best, not to say he's over the hill. Players like him need to stay put."

Read more: Champions League 2022/23: Fixtures, Draw, Dates, Schedule, Final, Teams and Everything We Know So Far

What is Salah's contract situation?

According to The Athletic, Salah became the highest-paid player in Liverpool's entire history when he penned a £350,000-per-week contract last year.

The report suggests the 30-year-old, who has been on the Merseyside giants' books since completing a £34million switch from Roma in 2017, is tied down to the club until the summer of 2025.

Salah was convinced to sign on the dotted line when sporting director Julian Ward jetted out to meet him on holiday to finalise the paperwork and Fenway Sports Group president Mike Gordon played a key role in negotiations with his agent.

But reliable journalist Dean Jones recently told GiveMeSport that the three-time Premier League top goalscorer may regret his decision to put pen-to-paper.

The length of Salah's contract means Liverpool are in a strong negotiating position if any suitors head to the negotiating table in the summer.

You can find all of the latest football news and rumours right here