Liverpool should up the ante in their pursuit of Goncalo Inacio as the Sporting star would be a 'perfect addition' at Anfield, journalist Jacque Talbot has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Reds have been busy during the early weeks of the transfer window, with Alexis Mac Allister joining for an initial fee of £35million and Dominik Szoboszlai completing a £60million switch from RB Leipzig, but boss Jurgen Klopp is seeking further reinforcements.

Liverpool transfer news - Goncalo Inacio

According to Spanish sources, Liverpool have set their sights on signing Inacio after their interest has refused to go away since he worked his way onto Klopp's radar in January.

The report suggests Sporting are willing to sell the central defender for £39million, but only if the fee is paid in one lump sum, while Arsenal are also mulling over whether to head to the negotiating table.

Newcastle United are exploring a potential move for Inacio as well, with head coach Eddie Howe seeking more strength in depth at St James' Park.

Respected journalist Pete O'Rourke recently told GIVEMESPORT that Wolverhampton Wanderers are likely to be eyeing the Portugal international.

It is understood that Inacio, who has plenty of options ahead of potentially swapping his homeland for the Premier League, has a £51.5million release clause written into his Sporting contract.

What has Jacque Talbot said about Inacio?

Talbot believes Inacio would be an exciting signing for Liverpool as they seek a long-term partner for Virgil van Dijk at the heart of their backline.

The journalist feels the 21-year-old is eager to head to the Premier League, potentially boosting the Reds' chances of striking a deal with Sporting.

When asked whether Liverpool should up the ante in their pursuit, Talbot told GIVEMESPORT: "100%. Inacio is one they liked in January and I think that he'd be a perfect addition.

"I don't think that his release clause is that high. He would be looking for a move over to the Premier League. He is quite young and a ball-playing centre-back. He is relatively cheap as well."

Would Inacio improve Liverpool's defence?

FBref data highlights that Inacio averaged more blocks and fewer errors - along with a better pass completion ratio - per 90 minutes than Liverpool duo Ibrahima Konate and Joel Matip last season.

As a result, it could be argued that the £17,000-per-week talent would be an upgrade and the first-choice partner for van Dijk if the Merseyside giants can get the deal over the line.

Sofascore statistics show Inacio averaged 1.9 clearances, 1.4 interceptions and 1.2 tackles as he helped Sporting to keep seven clean sheets in the Portuguese top flight during the 2022/23 campaign.

He is also capable of being a menace from set pieces as he has scored 11 goals and recorded a further eight assists for his current employers.

Those are impressive numbers for a defender, while Inacio has lifted four trophies during the early stages of his career, so he would head to Liverpool with a winning mentality.