Liverpool star Fabio Carvalho 'doesn't feel like a Jurgen Klopp signing' after finding his opportunities limited at Anfield, Redmen TV presenter Paul Machin has told GIVEMESPORT.

Having missed out on Champions League qualification, thanks to finishing fifth in the Premier League, Reds boss Klopp will be handed the opportunity to strengthen his squad in the summer.

Liverpool transfer news - Fabio Carvalho

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool have received an offer from an overseas club which would see Carvalho leave Anfield on a permanent basis.

The respected journalist suggests the winger is not interested in sealing a loan move, despite gaining interest from Premier League rivals, and ongoing talks are being held over his future.

It is understood that Burnley, fresh from confirming their return to the top flight after clinching the Championship title, are keeping tabs on Carvalho's situation and willing to offer a route out of Liverpool.

But the Merseyside giants are not under pressure to offload the 20-year-old as his contract, which is worth £40,000-per-week, still has four years to run.

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Carvalho is determined to become a success at Liverpool, but revealed a move to Wolverhampton Wanderers or former employers Fulham could become an option.

What has Paul Machin said about Carvalho?

Machin believes Carvalho has been left in a difficult situation after regularly being overlooked by Klopp during the 2022/23 season.

The Redmen TV presenter feels the Portugal under-21 international's style may not suit the Liverpool boss, leading to doubts over his long-term future.

Machin told GIVEMESPORT: "Carvalho is such an odd case. It feels like he was bought by a different manager.

"You have it where a management team will buy some players for a particular way, but then a new manager comes in and certain types of players just don't suit what they're trying to do. He doesn't feel like a Klopp signing."

Should Liverpool sell Carvalho ahead of next season?

Carvalho joined Liverpool in a deal worth £5million plus add-ons from Fulham last year, according to Sky Sports, but he has found it difficult to break into Klopp's plans.

The wide-man was restricted to just 637 minutes of action during his maiden campaign on Merseyside, while his last Premier League start came in October.

But Carvalho showed during his time at Craven Cottage that he is capable of being a huge threat in the final third of the pitch, having racked up 20 goal contributions in 44 appearances for the west Londoners.

Sofascore data highlights that he got his name on the scoresheet, on average, every 178 minutes in the top flight during the 2022/23 season, so there is promise.

Liverpool would be better off sending Carvalho out on loan, in order to increase his Premier League experience, instead of cashing in.