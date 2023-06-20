Liverpool star Fabio Carvalho 'needs to go' and secure more game-time as he does not fit into Jurgen Klopp's plans at Anfield, RedmenTV presenter Paul Machin has told GIVEMESPORT.

Although Alexis Mac Allister has already headed through the door, having completed a switch worth up to £55million from Brighton & Hove Albion, there is likely to be plenty more transfer activity over the course of the summer.

Liverpool transfer news - Fabio Carvalho

According to MailOnline, Liverpool are open to sending Carvalho out on loan after he has expressed a desire to secure more first-team action.

The report suggests the Reds are assessing possible options, but they maintain that a permanent exit will not be considered after already rejecting a £10million offer from Bundesliga side RB Leipzig.

West Ham United have emerged as the latest side eyeing Carvalho, with the Hammers tabling an offer which would see him head to the London Stadium on a season-long loan.

Burnley, who are back in the Premier League after winning the Championship title last term, are also keeping tabs on the Portugal under-21 international's situation.

RedmenTV presenter Ste Hoare recently told GIVEMESPORT that he would not be surprised to see Carvalho head through the exit door if a £20million bid, which includes a buyback option, is lodged.

What has Paul Machin said about Carvalho?

Machin believes Carvalho needs to seek a way out of Liverpool as he is wasting his talent by remaining on the Anfield bench for extensive periods.

The presenter feels the winger has enough talent to make an impact in the Premier League, but he does not meet the requirements set by Klopp.

Machin told GIVEMESPORT: "I think Fabio Carvalho needs to go and play as high-level football as possible.

"It's such a strange case because if Liverpool hadn't bought him, he would have had a season at Fulham and look at what they achieved this year, just in terms of going above expectations as a newly-promoted side.

"It's a real pity for him because there's so much talent there. He has got a great eye for goal, has good feet, is fast and his anticipation is brilliant.

"I think he's better than the Championship but, at the moment, he looks like he's just not a Klopp player."

Should Liverpool cash in on Carvalho this summer?

Liverpool are under no pressure to sell Carvalho as, according to Spotrac, his £40,000-per-week contract still has four years to run.

But it is understandable that the 20-year-old is seeking more opportunities to impress as he has been starved of action since the Reds paid £5million plus add-ons for his services last summer.

Carvalho was handed just eight minutes of Premier League action between November and the end of the campaign, emphasising that he is not in the forefront of Klopp's plans.

But Sofascore data highlights that the former Fulham man got his name on the scoresheet, on average, every 178 minutes during the 2022/23 Premier League campaign.

Allowing Carvalho, who has racked up 23 goal contributions during the early stages of his senior club career, to gain experience during a loan spell would be beneficial for all parties.