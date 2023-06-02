Liverpool are 'more inclined' to allow Fabio Carvalho to join another Premier League club on loan instead of bringing the curtain down on his Anfield career as he has 'too much talent to cut ties', Redmen TV presenter Paul Machin has told GIVEMESPORT.

Having missed out on Champions League qualification, thanks to finishing fifth in the Premier League, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp will freshen up his squad during the summer transfer window.

Liverpool transfer news - Fabio Carvalho

According to The Guardian, Liverpool have rejected a bid from RB Leipzig after the Bundesliga giants looked to offer Carvalho a route out of Merseyside.

The report suggests the Reds' preference is to send the winger out on loan, in an effort to build his experience, although a permanent deal could be entertained if the proposal includes a buy-back clause.

It is understood that Liverpool will hold further discussions with Leipzig, but the German side are not Carvalho's only suitors.

Newly-crowned Championship title winners Burnley, who will be back in the Premier League next season, are keeping tabs on the Portugal under-21 international's situation and are keen to strike a deal.

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that a move to Wolverhampton Wanderers or former employers Fulham could become an option despite Carvalho being determined to become a success at Liverpool.

What has Paul Machin said about Carvalho?

Machin believes Liverpool could secure a more significant transfer fee next year if they send Carvalho out on loan this time around.

The Redmen TV presenter feels Klopp is more likely to allow the 20-year-old to join a Premier League rival for the 2023/24 campaign than sanction his permanent exit.

Machin told GIVEMESPORT: "I'd keep him around because I don't see any reason to sell him. I think he's got too much talent to cut ties just yet.

"If nothing else, I think there's money to be made. If he got a good Premier League loan under his belt, you could profit on him in a year's time, which I think Liverpool would be more inclined to do."

How has Carvalho performed for Liverpool?

Carvalho has not been afforded an abundance of opportunities to show off his credentials as, according to Transfermarkt, he has been limited to just 637 minutes in a Liverpool shirt.

In fact, the talented wide-man has only been handed two Premier League appearances, off the bench, since November.

But Carvalho has still shown that he is capable of being a menace in the opposition's penalty area as Sofascore data highlights that he got his name on the scoresheet, on average, every 178 minutes in the top flight during the 2022/23 campaign.

Therefore, it is easy to see why the £40,000-per-week man has gained interest from English clubs and overseas ahead of the transfer window's official opening.

Liverpool agreed a deal worth £5million plus add-ons when he joined from Fulham last year, and that could prove to be money well spent.