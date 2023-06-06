Liverpool star Fabio Carvalho 'could be on his way out' of Anfield as 'his expectations have not been met' and RB Leipzig are looking to pounce, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Portugal under-21 international has struggled to break into the forefront of Reds boss Jurgen Klopp's plans since joining in a deal worth £5million plus add-ons from Fulham last year.

Liverpool transfer news - Fabio Carvalho

According to Football Insider, Leipzig are preparing to return to Merseyside with a second Carvalho bid despite Liverpool already indicating they are reluctant to sanction his exit.

The report suggests the Bundesliga side are refusing to give up in their pursuit of the winger, having already had a £10million offer rejected, while he is not in Klopp's plans for next season.

It is understood that Carvalho is desperate to secure an increased amount of game-time, which has led to Liverpool assessing potential loan moves.

Leipzig are not the 20-year-old's only suitors as Burnley, fresh from winning the Championship title, are keeping tabs on his situation and keen to strike a deal.

Respected journalist Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that a move to Wolverhampton Wanderers or former employers Fulham could become an option despite Carvalho being determined to become a success at Liverpool.

What has Dean Jones said about Carvalho?

Jones understands that Leipzig are growing in confidence that Carvalho is unhappy at Liverpool, which could improve their chances of getting a deal over the line.

The transfer insider has been made aware that there is a strong possibility of the talented wide-man heading through the Anfield exit door.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "I think Leipzig have a sense that Carvalho is not happy - an exit is more likely than I probably first realised.

"There are frustrations here about how he fits at Liverpool and how the first season has gone. It’s fair to say his expectations have not been met and, from what I'm hearing now, I do actually think he could be on his way out.

"Maybe Liverpool can assure him that there is a way into the first-team, but that seems difficult for next season. He is an ambitious player who has plenty of admirers in the Premier League and also abroad, so it’ll be interesting to see how this is resolved."

How has Carvalho performed for Liverpool?

It is easy to see why Carvalho is eager to gain more first-team opportunities as, according to Transfermarkt, he has been restricted to just two substitute appearances in the Premier League since November.

In fact, he has only been handed 637 minutes of action since linking up with Liverpool, further emphasising his lack of game-time.

But Carvalho has still shown that he is a danger in the final third of the pitch as Sofascore data highlights that he got his name on the scoresheet, on average, every 178 minutes during the 2022/23 Premier League campaign.

With that being the case, the £40,000-per-week man is right to be pushing for more chances to impress in a Liverpool shirt.

Carvalho racked up 20 goal contributions in 44 appearances for Fulham, so he is clearly a serious talent who Klopp should not consider selling.