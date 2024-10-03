Liverpool are willing to splash out £42m on Borussia Dortmund attacker Karim Adeyemi and are eyeing the 22-year-old as a long-term successor to Mohamed Salah, German outlet Bild has claimed.

The Reds have seemingly entered the race for the highly sought-after forward, whose recent performances for the Bundesliga club have captured the attention of multiple European sides.

Adeyemi stood out in Dortmund’s emphatic 7-1 win against Celtic in the Champions League on Tuesday night, scoring a first-half hat-trick in the space of 31 minutes and helping last season’s finalists maintain their 100% start in the new-look tournament.

According to Bild, Liverpool have been eyeing a move for Adeyemi for some time, with Jurgen Klopp sending scouts to watch the winger in Bundesliga action on several occasions.

With Salah’s contract expiring at the end of the season and no signs of an extension yet, the Anfield hierarchy are likely to start considering a move for a new high-quality winger, and Adeyemi now appears to be firmly on their radar.

Karim Adeyemi on Anfield Radar

Liverpool willing to spend big on the 22-year-old

Adeyemi, who joined Dortmund from RB Salzburg in 2022, has started the 2024/25 season impressively, scoring five goals and registering five assists in his first eight appearances for the Bundesliga giants.

The 22-year-old has already matched his goalscoring tally from the previous campaign, where he also netted five and assisted just twice during an injury-plagued season.

The Dortmund ace, who was labelled as "brilliant" by Dortmund boss Nuri Sahin, has already earned four caps for the Germany national team, with his last appearance coming off the bench against Hungary in the UEFA Nations League in 2022.

His stellar form early this season led to increased calls for Julian Nagelsmann to include him in his squad for the October international break, before he picked up a muscle injury against Celtic and limped off in the second half.

Amid growing rumours of interest from top European clubs, Adeyemi, when recently asked about his future at Dortmund, reassured fans that he "feels great" at the club he grew up supporting.

Karim Adeyemi Borussia Dortmund Stats (2024/25) Games 8 Goals 5 Assists 5 Minutes per goal 102 Minutes played 510

Eberechi Eze ‘Open’ to Palace Exit

Liverpool keeping a close eye

Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze is reportedly open to leaving Selhurst Park for a new challenge in 2025, with Liverpool closely monitoring his situation, Football Insider has claimed.

The 26-year-old’s potential availability will put several Premier League clubs on high alert, including Liverpool, who were rumoured to be interested in Eze during the previous transfer window.

According to MailOnline, the Palace attacker will see his £68m release clause reactivated next summer, giving interested clubs the opportunity to bypass negotiations with the Eagles.

Eze has had a slow start to his fifth season at Selhurst Park, netting just once in his first six Premier League appearances and is yet to register an assist.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 03-10-24.