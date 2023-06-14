Liverpool should not sign Kenny Tete as tempting the Fulham star to Anfield would be 'a waste of time', RedmenTV presenter Ste Hoare has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Reds have already been busy in the transfer market, signing Alexis Mac Allister in a deal worth up to £55million, but boss Jurgen Klopp is seeking further fresh faces.

Liverpool transfer news - Kenny Tete

According to The Sun, Liverpool are leading the race for Tete and he could be available in a cut-price deal during the summer.

The report suggests the Netherlands international is valued at less than £11million, while two other unnamed Premier League clubs and a La Liga side are mulling over whether to head to the negotiating table.

Tete is set to enter the final 12 months of his Fulham contract, which is worth £50,000-per-week, at the end of June.

However, the Cottagers have an option to extend the right-back's deal by another year, meaning he will not necessarily become a free agent next summer if he fails to move onto pastures new before the summer window slams shut.

Tete is not Liverpool's only target as transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch is among the names on Klopp's shortlist.

What has Ste Hoare said about Tete?

Hoare believes Liverpool would be making a mistake if they win the race for Tete as he would be a pointless signing.

The RedmenTV presenter feels Klopp should only consider making a move for the full-back if Klopp intends to deploy Trent Alexander-Arnold in midfield on a permanent basis.

Hoare told GIVEMESPORT: "I don't see why Liverpool need him. I don't see the point, if truth be told.

"He is a proper right-back and Liverpool don't have one. But, personally, I think it would be a waste of time buying a right-back unless Klopp wants to use Alexander-Arnold as a full-time midfielder.

"That would mean another change in system. If Alexander-Arnold is always in there, then that's a different kettle of fish, and you're taking another body out of there. I don't see the point."

How has Tete performed in the Premier League?

Tete has made 53 Premier League appearances, according to Transfermarkt, racking up seven goal contributions along the way.

The 27-year-old, who joined Fulham in a £3million deal from French giants Lyon close to three years ago, was among his current employers' most consistent performers during the 2022/23 campaign.

WhoScored handed Tete an average match rating of 6.98, a figure which was only bettered by Aleksandar Mitrovic and Willian in the Cottagers' camp.

The data shows that Andreas Pereira was the sole Fulham teammate to claim more Premier League assists before the season reached its climax last month, emphasising that the Dutchman - who made 55 appearances for Ajax earlier in his career - has found his feet in English football.

Although FBref statistics highlight that Tete averaged more tackles, blocks, interceptions and clearances than Alexander-Arnold last term, the Liverpool man was more dangerous in the final third of the pitch.