Liverpool have Romeo Lavia 'on their radar' and the Southampton star's arrival at Anfield would not 'come out of the blue', RedmenTV presenter Ste Hoare has told GIVEMESPORT.

After missing out on Champions League qualification, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is looking to freshen up his squad during the summer transfer window.

Liverpool transfer news - Romeo Lavia

According to Football Insider, Liverpool may have to move quickly if they want to sign Lavia after registering their interest.

The report suggests Chelsea are expected to launch a bid for the Southampton midfielder after already making inroads ahead of a potential deal.

It is understood that Manchester City are also mulling over whether to head to the negotiating table as their buyback clause cannot be activated for another 12 months, while Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta is a further admirer.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that Liverpool have not entered negotiations with Southampton at this stage, but they are keeping tabs on the Belgium international's situation after suffering relegation to the Championship.

Saints are expected to demand up to £50million for Lavia as they look to rebuild their squad ahead of a promotion push.

What has Ste Hoare said about Lavia?

Hoare would not be surprised if Liverpool end up winning the race for Lavia during the upcoming transfer window.

The RedmenTV presenter believes the 19-year-old is on Klopp's shortlist of targets as he seeks reinforcements in the middle of the park.

Hoare told GIVEMESPORT: "There's been a lot of talk about Lavia in the press and various reliable reporters have been saying Liverpool have got an interest in him. I think Paul Joyce mentioned his name recently in Alexis Mac Allister pieces as well.

"I wouldn't be shocked if Liverpool signed Lavia. It wouldn't come out of the blue. I think he's definitely on their radar."

Would Lavia be a good signing for Liverpool?

Sofascore data shows that Lavia averaged 2.1 tackles, 1.1 interceptions and 0.8 clearances per Premier League outing during the 2022/23 season.

Those figures highlight that he could make Liverpool - who will see James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain leave when their respective contracts expire at the end of the month - more difficult to break down.

Although Lavia headed to Southampton with no Premier League experience, following a switch worth up to £14million last year, he seamlessly adjusted to the pace of the division.

The teenager had the fourth-best pass completion ratio in Saints' squad last term, according to WhoScored, which will be an attraction for Klopp.

Although Lavia will not necessarily add many goals to the Liverpool squad - he has only found the back of the net once in senior club football - the Merseyside giants should still do all they can to secure his signature.