Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold could become 'one of the best midfielders on the planet' after being deployed in a new role during the final weeks of the season at Anfield, Redmen TV presenter Paul Machin has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Reds have missed out on Champions League qualification, thanks to finishing fifth in the Premier League, but boss Jurgen Klopp will be handed the opportunity to bolster his squad in the summer.

Liverpool latest news - Trent Alexander-Arnold

According to the Mirror, England chief Gareth Southgate has refused to rule out the possibility of using Alexander-Arnold as a midfielder at international level.

The report suggests the Three Lions manager sees the Liverpool academy product's potential further up the pitch as being 'really exciting', while the pair have held regular heart-to-heart conversations.

Alexander-Arnold has been included in the England squad, alongside Reds teammate Jordan Henderson, for the upcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers against Malta and North Macedonia.

Redmen TV presenter Machin recently told GIVEMESPORT that the 24-year-old boasts similar traits to Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard and is capable of becoming a 'phenomenal midfielder'.

Alexander-Arnold has revealed that being deployed in an inverted full-back role 'feels natural' after Klopp came up with the proposal during a training session.

What has Paul Machin said about Alexander-Arnold?

Machin believes Alexander-Arnold could become one of the world's leading midfield stars if he can add more goal threat to his game.

The Redmen TV presenter feels the right-back would benefit from Liverpool boss Klopp tinkering with his system on Merseyside.

Machin told GIVEMESPORT: "He has leadership abilities, is dominating games and has skill on the ball.

"If he can add a few more goals to his game, we might have one of the best midfielders on the planet, in Alexander-Arnold. It's whether the system changes."

How did Alexander-Arnold perform in the 2022/23 campaign?

It is easy to see why Klopp has made the decision to push Alexander-Arnold further up the pitch because, according to Sofascore, he created 25 big chances during the Premier League season, claimed nine assists and scored two goals.

He also showed that he can cut out danger during the 4-4 draw with Southampton on the final day of the campaign by winning four ground duels, blocking three shots, and emerging victorious in two aerial duels.

Mohamed Salah was the only Liverpool teammate to better the 7.11 average match rating handed to Alexander-Arnold by WhoScored, further underlining that he was a consistently high performer.

Klopp will be hoping to see the £180,000-per-week man, who is valued at £52million by the CIES Football Observatory, build on his performances as an inverted full-back.

Alexander-Arnold finished the 2022/23 campaign with 14 goal contributions in 47 appearances across all competitions.