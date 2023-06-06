Liverpool could pull off a 'really good signing' by tempting Nice star Khephren Thuram to Anfield, RedmenTV presenter Ste Hoare has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Reds are close to making Alexis Mac Allister their first signing of the summer, after Brighton & Hove Albion gave permission for him to undergo a medical, but boss Jurgen Klopp is seeking further reinforcements.

Liverpool transfer news - Khephren Thuram

According to FootballTransfers, Liverpool have entered advanced talks with Thuram ahead of a potential move to Merseyside.

The report suggests the defensive midfielder has pinpointed Anfield as his preferred destination after also attracting interest from reigning Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain.

It is understood that Liverpool have been in direct contact with Thuram's representatives this week, while internal discussions will continue to take place ahead of an official proposal being put forward.

Nice are looking to recoup up to £52million for the 22-year-old, with Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid being further admirers.

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Klopp could oversee an 'unbelievable squad upgrade' by following up Mac Allister's imminent arrival with a swoop for Thuram.

What has Ste Hoare said about Thuram?

Hoare believes Thuram would be an exciting addition to Liverpool's squad if sporting director Jorg Schmadtke, who was appointed last month, succeeds in negotiating a deal with Nice.

The RedmenTV presenter feels the France under-21 international would be the next piece of the jigsaw as Klopp looking to bolster his midfield options.

Hoare told GIVEMESPORT: "I think Thuram is the one who is the most intriguing for me. With his ball-playing ability, the ability to carry the ball and the physical presence, I think he would be a really good signing.

"I would be very excited if Liverpool could sign Mac Allister, Thuram, plus one more, but I don't know who that will be."

Would Thuram be a good signing for Liverpool?

FBref data shows that Thuram boasted a better pass completion ratio than Naby Keita, James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain during the 2022/23 campaign.

That would suggest the Italy-born star would be an upgrade on the trio - who are departing Liverpool when their respective contracts expire at the end of this month - when in possession, while he also made more interceptions per 90 minutes.

WhoScored handed Thuram an average match rating of 6.91 for his Ligue 1 performances, which was only bettered by five teammates in the Nice squad.

The £14,000-per-week man may be defensive-minded, but he is also capable of contributing in the final third of the pitch.

Thuram has found the back of the net eight times and recorded a further 11 assists during his time on Nice's books, so Liverpool should pounce.