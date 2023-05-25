Liverpool star Naby Keita has been the 'highest profile disappointment' of Jurgen Klopp's star-studded signings after injuries have blighted his Anfield career, RedmenTV presenter Paul Machin has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Reds have confirmed that the central midfielder - along with James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Roberto Firmino - will leave Merseyside when his contract expires in the summer.

Liverpool transfer news - Naby Keita

According to Sky Sports, Liverpool parted with close to £53million when Keita joined from Bundesliga side RB Leipzig five years ago.

The Guinea international's £130,000-per-week contract is due to expire at the end of June, and he has a number of clubs lining up to acquire his services.

Keita has been linked with a move to Turkish giants Galatasaray, while he has also attracted attention from Barcelona, Crystal Palace, and Inter Milan.

It is understood that the 28-year-old is considering a return to Leipzig, and Lyon, Monaco, AC Milan and Tottenham Hotspur have been keeping tabs on his situation as well.

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Keita will look back on his Liverpool career with 'a lot of sadness' after struggling to overcome a host of injuries.

What has Paul Machin said about Keita?

Machin believes Keita has been a huge disappointment after Liverpool spent big to welcome him to the Premier League for the first time in his career.

However, the Redmen TV presenter was impressed with the Red Bull Salzburg man's performances when he was fully fit.

Machin told GIVEMESPORT: "Keita is probably the highest profile disappointment in terms of signings under Klopp.

"Liverpool waited a year for him, there had been so much negotiation, so many links, paid a huge sum of money for him and gave him the number eight shirt.

"When he was on the pitch, I thought he was really good. But he just wasn't on the pitch anywhere near enough to justify any of the hype that he was given."

Should Liverpool have renewed Keita's contract?

Keita has made 129 appearances for Liverpool, according to Transfermarkt, scoring 11 goals and registering a further seven assists along the way.

He has also won an abundance of silverware during his time on the Reds' books, including the Premier League title, Champions League, and Club World Cup.

But Keita has been restricted to just 487 minutes of action this season due to injuries and finding himself on the periphery.

In fact, he has only been handed three Premier League starts since the campaign got underway, while the amount of matches he has missed over the course of his career is concerning.

Keita has been unavailable for close to 100 matches due to varying issues, so Liverpool made the correct call in opting against handing him a lucrative new contract.