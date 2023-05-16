Liverpool could sign a midfielder with similar attributes to Borussia Dortmund talisman Jude Bellingham by tempting Aston Villa star Jacob Ramsey to Anfield, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Reds moved to within a point of the Champions League qualification places by sealing a 3-0 win over Leicester City on Monday, but boss Jurgen Klopp is likely to bolster his squad in the summer.

Liverpool transfer news - Jacob Ramsey

According to Goal, Ramsey is on Liverpool's shortlist of targets after Klopp has set his sights on improving his central midfield options.

The report suggests the likes of Mason Mount, Conor Gallagher, Declan Rice and Alexis Mac Allister are also on the Merseyside giants' radar after ending their pursuit of Bellingham.

Liverpool pulled out of the race to sign Bellingham last month, despite being their top transfer target, after deciding to channel their resources elsewhere ahead of a major squad rebuild.

But it will not be easy for the Reds to tempt Villa into selling Ramsey as his £70,000-per-week contract still has more than four years to run.

What has Ryan Taylor said about Ramsey?

Taylor believes Ramsey would be a perfect alternative to Bellingham as Klopp looks to oversee a squad overhaul at Liverpool.

The respected journalist feels the 21-year-old's energetic performances and end product emphasise he would be a success on Merseyside.

Taylor told GIVEMESPORT: "Personally, I think he would be a great fit for someone like Liverpool because of his energy in midfield.

"I would say, lightly, he is a player of a similar ilk to Jude Bellingham. Bellingham is a powerhouse and when you watch him play, he plays with authority and grabs games by the scruff of the neck.

"I don't think Ramsey will grab games by the scruff of the neck, but I think he has that sort of energy from midfield, arrives in the box and scores goals."

Would Ramsey be a good signing for Liverpool?

Ramsey has enjoyed a fruitful campaign, with Transfermarkt statistics showing he has racked up 11 goal contributions in 36 appearances.

The central midfielder has been key in Villa's surge up the Premier League table and, heading into the final stages of the season, Unai Emery's side are now in the hunt for European qualification.

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard, who managed Ramsey during his time at the Midlands club's helm, has described the Villa academy product as a 'top talent' and tipped him for an England call-up.

With a move for Bellingham no longer being on the cards, Klopp should seriously consider heading to the negotiating table for Ramsey.