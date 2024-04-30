Highlights Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah will be tasked with guiding teammates and could face a tougher battle for regular starts when Arne Slot heads into the dugout.

The Reds are confident that the Egyptian will stay at Anfield after showing no inclination of embarking on a fresh challenge in the summer.

Respected journalist Ben Jacobs understands that Liverpool are keen to hold onto Salah despite Saudi Pro League outfits circling for his signature.

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah is in line to 'mentor' teammates when Arne Slot heads into the Anfield dugout during the summer, and journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT that the Merseyside giants are keen to keep their talisman on their books despite facing a fight for regular starts next season.

The Egypt international was involved in a touchline bust-up with boss Jurgen Klopp while he was waiting to come on as a substitute during the Reds' 2-2 draw with West Ham United last weekend, resulting in him hitting the headlines for all the wrong reasons heading into the final stages of the German tactician's reign.

Slot moved a step closer to becoming Liverpool's next manager when a compensation package worth up to £9.4million was agreed with his current employers Feyenoord last week, but one of his first challenges will be deciding what the future holds for Salah as the transfer window reopens in the summer.

Reds Confident Salah Will Stay at Anfield

Liverpool are expecting Salah to stay in his current surroundings ahead of the 2024/25 campaign, according to The Athletic, and their hopes of retaining his services have been boosted as the former Roma man has given no indications of wanting to embark on a fresh challenge.

The report suggests that the winger's precarious contract situation - thanks to being set to enter the final 12 months of his £350,000-per-week deal - has resulted in there being increased speculation over whether a close season move could be on the cards, but the Reds have included him in plans for next term.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Liverpool's 2-2 draw with West Ham United last weekend was the first time where Mohamed Salah has been on the pitch for less than 15 minutes in a Premier League contest this season

It is understood that incoming sporting director Richard Hughes is set to lead discussions over a fresh agreement with Salah and his representatives as Liverpool are keen to keep him despite his public disagreement with Klopp after posting better figures than last season in various metrics.

Mohamed Salah's statistical averages per 90 minutes this season compared to the 2022/23 campaign 2023/24 2022/23 Shots on target percentage 41.9 37.2 Progressive passes 5.40 4.07 Shots 3.69 3.31 Key passes 2.42 1.78 Expected goals 0.75 0.59 Goals 0.67 0.52 Assists 0.36 0.33 Statistics correct as of 30/04/2024

Ben Jacobs - Salah Could be in Line for Different Role When Slot is Appointed

Jacobs understands that Liverpool are keen to hold onto Salah as they believe he would rise to the challenge if he is forced to contend with spells on the substitutes' bench and mentoring up-and-coming teammates during the early stages of Slot's impending reign at Anfield.

The respected journalist has refused to rule out the possibility of the ex-Chelsea wide man being handed a different role to what he has become accustomed to under Klopp, although he would still be on the pitch regularly if he opts to remain in his current surroundings ahead of next season.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

"From Liverpool's perspective, I think one of the reasons why they would like to keep Salah despite the Saudi interest is because they understand that were he to be out of the side a bit more under a new manager next season, he has the right kind of character to rise to that challenge and mentor others. "He would be used frequently and be integral to the team, but maybe in a slightly different capacity to now. That means that players don't so much pass their peak at Liverpool as age like a fine wine. That is down to the fact that their recruitment doesn't just find the right footballers, but it finds the right characters as well."

Liverpool Preparing Themselves for Fresh Salah Pursuit

Liverpool are bracing themselves for a fresh approach from the Saudi Pro League during the fast-approaching summer window, according to talkSPORT, as Al-Ittihad's interest in Salah has refused to go away and domestic rivals Al-Hilal are contemplating whether to lodge a bid worth in the region of £70million.

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that the 31-year-old will make the final decision on whether he remains on Merseyside or moves onto pastures new, while a switch to the Middle East would become a serious possibility if he is willing to test himself in the big-spending division.

All statistics courtesy of FBref and WhoScored