Liverpool will boast a better version of Anfield icon Georginio Wijnaldum if they win the race for Brighton & Hove Albion star Alexis Mac Allister, Redmen TV presenter Paul Machin has told GIVEMESPORT.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp will be handed the opportunity to splash the cash and make improvements to his squad when the transfer window reopens for business.

Liverpool transfer news - Alexis Mac Allister

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool are on the verge of agreeing personal terms with Mac Allister ahead of attempting to negotiate a fee with Brighton.

The respected journalist suggests newly-crowned Premier League champions Manchester City are not in the race for the Argentina international, potentially boosting the Merseyside giants' hopes of getting the deal over the line.

It is understood that Liverpool have set their sights on agreeing a £70million fee for Mac Allister, who has also gained interest from Manchester United and Arsenal.

Although the creative midfielder's £50,000-per-week contract still has more than two years to run, while Brighton have an option to extend the deal by another 12 months, the agreement contains a mechanism which could help facilitate a move this summer.

CBS reporter Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that Mac Allister is keen for a switch to be wrapped up quickly as he does not want to become embroiled in a transfer saga.

What has Paul Machin said about Mac Allister?

Machin believes Mac Allister would be an astute signing for Liverpool, and he would be more dangerous in the final third of the pitch than iconic midfielder Wijnaldum.

The Redmen TV presenter feels the World Cup winner will be productive in front of goal if he links up with Klopp's charges.

Machin told GIVEMESPORT: "The weird thing about Gini Wijnaldum is I think the role has changed. It was a very functional role for Liverpool that Wijnaldum played and not many footballers have got that kind of capability.

"I actually see Mac Allister as being a Gini Wijnaldum plus. He might have the ability to do those functions, but you're going to get more assists and you're going to get more goals out of him further up the pitch.

"I see him more in rotation with Curtis Jones potentially, and it's going to be their job to actually do more of the fun stuff on the pitch, whereas Gini Wijnaldum was very much doing the dirty work."

Would Mac Allister make Liverpool more dangerous going forward?

Mac Allister has already found the back of the net 34 times and registered an additional 22 assists during the early stages of his club career, according to Transfermarkt, so there is no doubt that he is a threat.

Twelve of those goals have come this season as the 24-year-old has played a key role in Brighton booking their place in next term's Europa League.

WhoScored data shows that Mac Allister is Brighton's top scorer in the Premier League, while Solly March is the only teammate to have bettered his 7.05 average match rating.

The South American has taken his game to a new level after winning the World Cup with Argentina last year, increasing his personal tally of trophies to three.