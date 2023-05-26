Liverpool are 'crying out for' RB Leipzig star Josko Gvardiol and he should be the 'number one target' at Anfield this summer, Redmen TV presenter Paul Machin has told GIVEMESPORT.

Reds chief Jurgen Klopp will be looking to bolster his squad when the transfer window reopens for business in the coming months.

Liverpool transfer news - Josko Gvardiol

According to the Daily Express, Liverpool could make a statement by launching a raid on Leipzig for Gvardiol ahead of next season.

But the report suggests the Merseyside outfit will find it difficult to get a deal over the line due to fierce competition from the likes of Manchester City and Chelsea.

It is understood that Leipzig have set an asking price worth more than £85million as they look to fend off interest from the Premier League.

The central defender has a £97million release clause written into his contract, but that only becomes active in the summer of 2024.

Respected journalist Paul Brown recently told GIVEMESPORT that Arsenal should also join the race for Gvardiol's services.

What has Paul Machin said about Gvardiol?

Machin believes Gvardiol should be at the top of Klopp's shortlist as he looks to bolster Liverpool's defence ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

The Redmen TV presenter feels the Croatia international fits the bill due to being left-footed, so the Reds ought to pounce.

Machin told GIVEMESPORT: "I think, of all the defenders potentially on the market, Josko Gvardiol is the one and he should be the number one target of any team trying to improve their defence this summer.

"What stands out for me, for him, is he is left-footed. Liverpool are crying out for another left-footer back there."

Would Gvardiol be an exciting signing for Liverpool?

Gvardiol played a key role in Croatia's run to the World Cup semi-finals last year, with Sofascore statistics showing he averaged 5.3 clearances, 1.6 interceptions, and 1.3 tackles per outing.

Numbers like that emphasise that the 21-year-old, who has made 41 appearances for Leipzig this season, would make Liverpool more difficult for opponents to break down.

Gvardiol is also capable of being a threat in the final third of the pitch, having scored nine goals and registered a further six assists during the early stages of his senior club career, and that will be another attraction for Klopp.

He has averaged 0.6 blocks per Bundesliga outing this term, according to WhoScored, which is only bettered by Willi Orban and Abdou Diallo in the Leipzig ranks.

Liverpool may have to shatter their transfer record in order to sign Gvardiol, surpassing the £85million they spent on Darwin Nunez last year, but he would be an exciting addition to the backline.