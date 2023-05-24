Liverpool star Joe Gomez's career is 'at a crossroads' and he still has time to get back to his best form at Anfield, Redmen TV presenter Paul Machin has told GIVEMESPORT.

Reds chief Jurgen Klopp will be handed the chance to sanction incomings and outgoings when the transfer window reopens in the summer.

Liverpool transfer news - Joe Gomez

According to CaughtOffside, Newcastle United are long-term admirers of Gomez and are interested in sealing a deal which would see him head to St James' Park ahead of next season.

The report suggests the Magpies, who booked their place in the Champions League earlier this week, have identified the Liverpool man as a target as they look to bolster their centre-back options.

Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Reds could be open to selling Gomez if a suitable offer is put on the table.

But Liverpool are in a strong negotiating position as the England international's contract, which is worth £95,000-per-week, still has four years to run.

Gomez has been on the Merseyside giants' books since completing a £3.5million switch from Charlton Athletic in 2015.

What has Paul Machin said about Gomez?

Machin believes Gomez has reached a pivotal stage in his career and, as a result, he needs to be handed more regular game-time.

While the Redmen TV presenter does not expect the 26-year-old to leave Liverpool during the upcoming transfer window, he is desperate to see a return to top form.

Machin told GIVEMESPORT: "Gomez's versatility and his Englishness might be what saves him this summer. I think he's at a crossroads in his career and he needs to play football consistently again. He needs to go and prove himself.

"He's still got time. He's only reaching that point of his career where he's entering his prime years now. There's still time for him to get back to the level that he did in Liverpool's title-winning season, when he was immaculate in the middle of the run-in."

Should Liverpool sell Gomez in the summer?

Although Gomez has been limited to just 14 Premier League starts this season, according to Transfermarkt, Liverpool should resist the temptation to cash-in.

He has enjoyed a trophy-laden spell at Anfield, getting his hands on seven pieces of silverware, and been a reliable figure when fully fit.

Sofascore data shows that Gomez has been averaging 2.3 clearances, 1.4 tackles, and 1.1 interceptions per 90 minutes while helping Liverpool to eight clean sheets in the Premier League this season.

Although injuries have forced Gomez onto the sidelines for lengthy periods, including when he had to undergo knee surgery in 2020, Klopp is clearly a huge fan.

The Liverpool boss has described him as 'sensational', so it would come as a shock if he were to move onto pastures new.