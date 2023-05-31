Liverpool are edging towards luring Alexis Mac Allister to Anfield as 'personal terms are almost agreed' with the Brighton & Hove Albion star, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

Having missed out on Champions League qualification, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp will be looking to strengthen his squad during the summer window.

Liverpool transfer news - Alexis Mac Allister

According to 90min, Liverpool are confident they are close to finalising an agreement to land Brighton talisman Mac Allister.

The report suggests the Merseyside outfit are willing to meet the Seagulls' £70million asking price for the Argentina international, whose representatives have been holding discussions with a number of admirers.

CBS reporter Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that Liverpool are in advanced negotiations as they look to win the race for Mac Allister's signature.

But Chelsea could make the Reds' pursuit more difficult as the creative midfielder has been earmarked as a target by new head coach Mauricio Pochettino.

Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi has admitted that he is expecting Mac Allister, who was seen in tears after a defeat to Aston Villa on the final day of the season, to leave the Amex Stadium.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Mac Allister?

Romano understands that Liverpool are at a crucial stage of negotiations as they are on the brink of agreeing personal terms with Mac Allister.

The respected journalist is aware that Jorg Schmadtke, who will oversee transfers after being appointed as the Reds' new sporting director, needs to hold discussions with Brighton.

Romano told GIVEMESPORT: "Liverpool now have to complete the final details. This is a crucial point to get the deal done because personal terms are almost agreed.

"It's about the final bits of the story with the player side, and then they have to close the deal with Brighton."

Why is Mac Allister a top target for Liverpool?

Mac Allister enjoyed a hugely productive 2022/23 campaign, with Transfermarkt statistics showing he found the back of the net 12 times and registered a further three assists in 40 outings.

The South American, whose £50,000-per-week contract still has two years to run, while Brighton have an option to extend the deal by another 12 months, was integral as the Seagulls booked their place in next term's Europa League.

Sofascore data highlights that Mac Allister averaged 1.3 key passes per outing as Argentina won the World Cup last year, so there is no doubt that he would bring creativity and flair to Liverpool's midfield.

James Milner, Naby Keita, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are leaving the Reds at the expiry of their respective contracts this summer, leaving a major void to fill.

Mac Allister, who has racked up 21 goal contributions in 98 Premier League appearances, could prove to be the perfect option.