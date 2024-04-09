Highlights Liverpool are facing a crucial call over whether to sell Mohamed Salah as he is set to be the subject of a fresh proposal from Saudi Arabia.

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah 'will feel a loyalty' to his current employers ahead of potentially sealing his Anfield exit in the summer, but transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that Sporting head coach Ruben Amorim is facing a 'big decision' over whether to cash in if he is installed as the Reds' next boss.

There is ongoing uncertainty over who will be in the Premier League title-chasers' dugout heading into the 2024/25 campaign as Jurgen Klopp is preparing to step down from his position at the season's climax due to 'running out of energy' following a trophy-laden spell on Merseyside.

GIVEMESPORT sources recently revealed that Liverpool are progressing in discussions to appoint Amorim as the German tactician's successor, with him being considered the favourite to take charge thanks to Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes making inroads since bagging integral behind-the-scenes roles last month, but there are doubts over Salah's future.

Salah Set to be Subject of Fresh Saudi Arabian Offer

Liverpool are bracing themselves for a fresh Salah bid from the big-spending Saudi Pro League ahead of the summer transfer window opening for business, according to talkSPORT, as Al-Ittihad's interest is refusing to go away and Al-Hilal are mulling over whether to head to the negotiating table.

The report suggests that the Egypt international has already been offered a three-year contract which would allow him to become one of the division's top earners, having found the back of the net 209 times over the course of his spell at Anfield, while an offer in excess of £70million is expected to be lodged in the coming months.

Cristiano Ronaldo is currently on the most lucrative deal in Saudi Arabia, thanks to negotiating an agreement worth more than £170million-per-year when he joined Al-Nassr, but statistics highlight that Salah has been performing better than the Portugal captain in a number of metrics this season.

Mohamed Salah's statistical averages per 90 minutes this season compared to Cristiano Ronaldo Mohamed Salah Cristiano Ronaldo Shots on target percentage 42.9 40.7 Shots 3.68 6.33 Goals 0.75 1.22 Assists 0.39 0.42 Tackles won 0.39 0.13 Interceptions 0.09 0.04 Statistics correct as of 09/04/2024

Salah was among the leading Saudi Pro League targets during the early stages of the campaign, which resulted in Liverpool being forced to fend off a £150million bid from Al-Ittihad a matter of hours before the window slammed shut in September, and there is a growing expectation for further offers to be forthcoming.

The winger's admirers have noticed a potential opportunity to pounce for a cut-price fee as he is preparing to enter the final 12 months of his £350,000-per-week contract, leaving the Reds in a weak negotiating position and at serious risk of seeing him depart as a free agent at the end of next season if they refuse to accept a proposal.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth recently told GIVEMESPORT that Liverpool will have to convince Salah to sign fresh terms or sanction his departure when the transfer window reopens as keeping him on his current agreement is too risky, while Edwards and Hughes will be prioritising internal discussions with Klopp's eventual replacement.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mohamed Salah ranks third in the list of the Premier League's highest earners, with Manchester City duo Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland being the only names on more lucrative contracts

Dean Jones - Amorim Will Have Say on Salah's Future if Appointed

Jones believes that Liverpool will have to think carefully over whether to allow Salah to embark on a fresh challenge ahead of next season as the fast-approaching summer transfer window will be their final opportunity to secure a lucrative fee if they do not tie him down to a new contract.

The respected journalist is confident that Amorim will have a key role to play in deciding the 31-year-old's future if he is handed the managerial reins, but there is a distinct possibility that remaining on Merseyside could be the former Roma talisman's preference as the Reds enter a new era, despite being described as 'completely out-of-form' by ex-defender Steve Nicol.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"Mohamed Salah is being linked with an exit again and if fresh bids arrive, Liverpool have a big decision to make. "Obviously, Amorim will get input into how he sees this team evolving and how he views Salah within that team if he is appointed as Liverpool's next manager. "But this is the last chance to really cash in on Salah for big money. Salah definitely will feel a loyalty to Liverpool and might want to help them transition into a new era without Jurgen Klopp, but there always comes a time for change, and it’s not a transfer that can be ruled out for the moment."

Liverpool in Tussle to Land Adarabioyo as Bargain Option

Liverpool are battling it out with West Ham United, Tottenham Hotspur and Serie A heavyweights AC Milan for Tosin Adarabioyo, according to The Guardian, after the quartet have identified the Fulham defender as a potential bargain acquisition due to entering the final months of his contract.

The report suggests that the 26-year-old is set to become a free agent at the end of the season, heightening interest, but the Cottagers are desperate to convince him to snub a possible move to Merseyside and agree fresh terms after making 23 appearances since the campaign got underway.

It is understood that Fulham are prepared to make Adarabioyo one of the club's highest earners in a bid to keep him on board, but Liverpool are weighing up a move as a result of Joel Matip nearing the end of his Anfield agreement and wanting more cover at the heart of the backline.

But the Reds may be playing catch-up in their pursuit as GIVEMESPORT sources recently revealed that the former Manchester City man is back on West Ham's radar and he is on a list of potential arrivals as attracting a new centre-back to the London Stadium is high on technical director Tim Steidten's agenda.

All statistics courtesy of FBref and Capology