Highlights Liverpool's pursuit of Fluminense midfielder Andre won't be easy, as they face competition from other Premier League clubs, including Fulham.

The potential cost to sign Andre could be around £35m, with a January move now likely.

Liverpool is considering alternative midfield options, including Bayern Munich midfielder Jamal Musiala, among others.

Liverpool are one of the clubs who are reportedly interested in signing Fluminense midfielder Andre, and journalist Ben Jacobs has revealed to GIVEMESPORT an update on his future, discussing which club is currently the most active in their pursuit.

During the summer transfer window, Jurgen Klopp was forced to rebuild his midfield, with close to £150million being spent on Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch and Wataru Endo. With Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and James Milner all departing, the Reds needed to bring in a host of reinforcements in the middle of the park.

Despite the midfield additions, Klopp and his recruitment team could be looking to bring in an additional body. If the Merseyside club don't want to be left behind their rivals in the Premier League title race, then they will need to continue being active in the transfer market.

Liverpool have already seen a bid rejected for Andre

As per the Express, Liverpool saw a £26m bid rejected for Andre during the summer transfer window, with Fluminense refusing to allow him to depart until 2024. The report claims that Fulham and Arsenal are now both interested in securing his signature, and with the Brazilian league ending before the end of the year, the door could be open for a departure.

Journalist Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Liverpool are tempted to push to bring Andre to Anfield when the winter window opens for business. If a significant offer arrives, it could be difficult for Fluminense to fend off interest in their midfielder, and president Mario Bittencourt has recently admitted that Andre could leave in January...

“We are waiting. Today, there is no concrete proposal for Andre. But we are sure that after the Club World Cup - he will play in the World Cup - a stratospheric proposal will arrive. It could be the biggest sale in the club's history. We could possibly lose both (Andre and defender Nino), but we are working to replace them.”

How Andre ranks vs his Fluminense teammates for statistical averages in the Brazilian top flight this season Interceptions 1st Passes per game 1st Tackles 1st Pass success percentage 3rd Blocks =3rd All statistics according to WhoScored

It's no surprise that clubs are beginning to circle, considering how impressive Andre has been for his club this season. It could be a competitive race when the January transfer window opens, considering the club have admitted that his time at Fluminense might be coming to an end.

Read More: Joe Gomez is now an 'unlikely hero' at Liverpool after Anfield U-turn

After speaking to sources, Jacobs has revealed that Andre could cost up to £35m to any interested club and, as it stands, it's an open race to secure his signature. The journalist adds that Arsenal, Fulham, and Borussia Dortmund are also in the mix to sign Andre, but Liverpool don't appear to be the most active in pursuing the 22-year-old. Fulham are said to be the side who are most active in the race. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs said...

"I think that along with some of the clubs that you mentioned that are being linked, like for example Arsenal, we shouldn't rule out Fulham either. And I'm also told that Dortmund have entered into the sort of mix in terms of looking at the player and scouting the player as well. And that's all good news for Fluminense. Sources sort of say £30m/£35m might be the number. But it's a relatively open race at the moment, but I think out of the Premier League clubs, it is not necessarily your Tottenham Hotpsur's, Arsenal's, even Liverpool's that are pushing at the moment. I think of the teams in the Premier League, Fulham are probably the most active at the moment."

Jurgen Klopp has alternatives on his shortlist

Jacobs has also revealed to GIVEMESPORT that Liverpool are among the clubs who have been monitoring Bayern Munich midfielder Jamal Musiala. Chelsea and Manchester City are said to also be keen on the young talent, but with his contract not expiring until 2026, the German side are in a strong negotiating position. The Bundesliga club won't be letting him depart with ease, so it could be a tricky deal for the Reds to complete.

Per talkSPORT, another option for Liverpool could be Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips, but Fulham, Newcastle United, and Tottenham Hotspur are also keen. Whether Pep Guardiola would be willing to sell to a rival who are likely to be competing for the title remains to be seen, and there will be question marks around the signing due to his lack of game time.