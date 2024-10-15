Liverpool are tracking the progress of Red Star Belgrade prospect Andrija Maksimovic, although they'll face competition from the likes of Borussia Dortmund, Juventus and Manchester City for his signature, according to journalist Florian Plettenberg.

Maksimovic thrived in the Serbian second tier for Graficar Beograd last season, scoring six goals in 24 appearances at the age of just 16. This campaign, earning a run in the Red Star first team, the youngster has impressed, and has subsequently began garnering interest from across Europe.

The starlet is wanted by the likes of City and Juventus, but Liverpool appear to be one of the most keen suitors for the player, valued at €15 million. The Reds are looking to rebuild their ageing team, and have identified Maksimovic as a potential long-term midfield option.

Liverpool Eyeing Maksimovic

The creative midfielder is highly thought of

Rising through the ranks with Serbian giants Red Star, Maksimovic was sent on dual registration to lower league side Graficar, so he could play for both sides, in order to continue his gradual development. Impressing in his debut campaign in senior football for Graficar last season, the 17-year-old has been granted opportunities with Red Star so far this term, featuring in the Champions League against Inter Milan earlier this month, and making his Serbia debut last week against Switzerland in the Nations League becoming the youngest player to represent the nation in a competitive fixture.

Renowned for his dribbling ability, and described as 'special' by journalist Bence Bocsak, the promising teenager is attracting interest from some of the continent's biggest clubs. Writing on X, Sky Germany reporter Plettenberg confirmed this widespread interest:

Given his secure contractual situation in Belgrade, it's likely Liverpool and other suitors will have to stump up somewhere in the region of this €15 million valuation to land the schoolboy. It's understood that Arne Slot is eager to make his squad younger, and wants to do this by acquiring youthful talent that can displace older players in the coming years, and Maksimovic fits this profile.

The Serbia international possesses the raw dribbling ability to be deployed out wide as well as centrally, and he could be touted as a potential long-term successor to Mohamed Salah, whose future at Anfield is uncertain.

Maksimovic Statistics for Serbia vs Switzerlands Minutes Played 16 Touches 9 Passes into the Final Third 2 Fouls Won 2 Ground Duels Won 2/2 (100%) Accurate Passes 5/5 (100%)

Liverpool Eyeing Kudus

The Ghanaian could replace Salah

With Salah's departure potentially imminent, as his contract runs out at the end of this season, the Reds may opt for a more established and experienced option than Maksimovic to replace the Egyptian. The Merseysiders are reportedly eyeing a move for Mohammed Kudus, with the West Ham star viewed as the potential heir to Salah's throne.

Kudus enjoyed a productive debut campaign in English football last season, netting 14 goals in all competitions for the Hammers, although rumours of a bust-up with Irons manager Julen Lopetegui have sparked speculation that the Ghanaian is discontent at the London Stadium, potentially opening a pathway for Liverpool to pounce.

All Statistics via FotMob - correct as of 15/10/2024