Liverpool are expected to be 'aggressive' in their attempts to strengthen in one position at Anfield, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Merseyside club have focused on improving their midfield so far in the summer transfer window, but they won't be stopping there.

Liverpool transfer news - Latest

Jurgen Klopp and his recruitment team needed to rebuild Liverpool's midfield in the first few weeks of the window.

James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Naby Keita all left the club following the expirations of their contracts, with Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister signing on the dotted line.

The Reds missed out on the Champions League last season, so additions were necessary heading into the new campaign.

It wouldn't be a surprise to see Liverpool continuing to recruit in the middle of the park, considering they lost three players, but there's an argument to be made that they still need to improve other areas of the pitch.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Liverpool will look to sign another midfielder, regardless of the future of Fabinho, who is in talks to sign for Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad, according to the MailOnline.

Now, according to journalist Jones, Liverpool could turn their attention to signing a new defender during the summer transfer window.

What has Jones said about Liverpool?

Jones has suggested that Liverpool could now move aggressively to improve their defence.

With Trent Alexander-Arnold playing in a midfield role, the Reds feel a little light at the back at the moment.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I strongly expect them to actually go into that market for defenders soon, and actually get a bit more aggressive in terms of signing somebody.

"They feel a little bit light at the moment, especially if Trent Alexander-Arnold is going to continue to play the role that we saw at the end of last season.

"But yeah, I don't think it's a bad thing that Ibrahima Konate is made to worry about his starting spot in that team.

"I think that you also want different options working with Virgil van Dijk to make sure that Liverpool can compete for the title next season."

What's next for Liverpool?

Due to multiple outgoings, Klopp's side are going through a big transition in terms of their squad.

If Fabinho was to leave the club, further reinforcements in midfield will be necessary.

Sport BILD journalist Christian Falk recently told GIVEMESPORT that Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch could become available this summer, a player Liverpool have shown interest in.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has also revealed to GIVEMESPORT that Liverpool could make a move for Southampton youngster Romeo Lavia, especially if they see further outgoings in the midfield area.

In terms of defenders, Jones previously told GIVEMESPORT that the Reds are interested in signing Chelsea centre-back Levi Colwill, but it certainly won't be easy to convince the west London club to allow him to leave.