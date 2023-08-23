Liverpool could still be active in the transfer market this summer, and journalist Dean Jones has revealed why we could see the Reds make another move before deadline day, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

It’s been a disappointing few weeks for Liverpool fans after missing out on two key targets.

Liverpool transfer news - Latest

Jurgen Klopp and his recruitment team pushed to sign both Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia earlier in the transfer window, but the young duo signed on the dotted line for Chelsea.

It was a devastating blow for the Merseyside club, who are pushing to replace five midfielders who all departed this summer.

Jordan Henderson, James Milner, Fabinho, Naby Keita, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have all said their goodbyes at Anfield, with Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister brought in early in the window.

After the Caicedo and Lavia deals fell through, Liverpool pushed to bring experienced midfielder Wataru Endo to the club, who has now completed his transfer to Klopp’s side.

However, the Reds could be looking for more before the window slams shut in September, with a lack of numbers in the middle of the park still evident.

Now, journalist Jones has provided some insight into what we could see from Liverpool before the end of the month.

What has Jones said about Liverpool?

Jones has suggested that he has a feeling there is still something to come from the North West club before the window closes.

The journalist adds that we often see Liverpool pouncing in the dark with signings, and the same could easily happen over the next few days.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "We have to always be careful about how we take football clubs at their word. I've had throughout my career people assuming journalists lie at times. But I think we have equally as often clubs putting out messages and statements that suit their agenda at a moment in time that they can always go back on.

“They can see, well we found a possibility in the market that we looked to explore. So at the moment, I'm on the fence about what Liverpool do from here.

“There is part of me that believes Klopp will actually trust his instincts in uncovering Endo as a solution to this problem, but because Liverpool always have this habit of pouncing for players in the dark, I've got a feeling we might see something come."

Liverpool - Summer Signings Fee Alexis Mac Allister - Brighton £35m Dominik Szoboslai - RB Leipzig £60m Wataru Endo - VfB Stuttgart £16.2m All fees via Sky Sports

Latest Transfer News: Every Rumour, Completed Transfer, And All The Gossip This Window

What’s next for Liverpool?

Journalist Ben Jacobs has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Kalvin Phillips and Ryan Gravenberch are two names to keep an eye on this summer, with Liverpool showing an interest in the midfield duo.

Italian reporter Rudy Galetti has also revealed to GIVEMESPORT that Sofyan Amrabat, Manu Kone, and Khephren Thuram are also appreciated by Klopp and his recruitment team.

It appears Liverpool aren’t slowing down when it comes to targeting midfielders, and it’s no surprise considering the sheer number of players they’ve lost in the middle of the pitch.