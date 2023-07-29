Liverpool have already brought in some reinforcements in midfield, but talks are now progressing to sign another, journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

There's been plenty of movement at Anfield in the transfer market, but business looks set to continue for the rest of the window.

Liverpool transfer news - Latest

So far, the Reds have brought Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister to the club, with Jurgen Klopp looking to bolster his midfield options.

However, the attraction of Saudi Arabia is too much for some of Liverpool's players to turn down, with Jordan Henderson recently completing a move to the Middle East and Fabinho edging closer.

As a result, Liverpool may have to continue looking for additions in the transfer market, particularly in the middle of the park.

The Merseyside club already lost Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, James Milner, and Naby Keita earlier in the summer due to their contracts expiring.

After a disappointing season, failing to qualify for the Champions League, the Reds were desperate for new signings heading into the new campaign, and it's now turning into a complete rebuild of their midfield.

One player who has been heavily linked with a move to Anfield is Southampton youngster Romeo Lavia, with Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano confirming that the two clubs are in discussions about finding a compromise on a fee for the Belgian.

Now, journalist Jacobs has provided an update on the situation.

What has Jacobs said about Lavia and Liverpool?

Jacobs has suggested that a deal is now progressing for Lavia and he expects a deal to get done on Liverpool's terms.

The journalist adds that Chelsea are involved, but are yet to make a formal offer for the player.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Southampton are holding out for £50m, because a year ago, that's what Chelsea tried to offer in the final days of the window.

"Even though we haven't seen a formal Chelsea offer yet, they're talking up the finances and disrupting the market. They're inflating the market and Liverpool know this, which is why they want to move quickly.

"Liverpool are reliant on the fact that they're got player buy-in and now it's about what deal they can get done for under £50m and how much under £50m, because when Liverpool don't see value, they tend to walk away.

"But in this case, they believe they can get a deal done on their terms and things are progressing. So this one stands a very realistic possibility now of getting done."

What's next for Liverpool?

With Henderson and Fabinho out the door, it wouldn't be a huge surprise to see Liverpool continue searching for reinforcements in midfield.

Italian journalist Rudy Galetti recently told GIVEMESPORT that Ajax's Ryan Gravenberch is a player on the Reds' shortlist.

Elsewhere, the Liverpool Echo have claimed that Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha is also a player of interest to Liverpool.

Lavia appears to be in the main priority for Liverpool at the moment, and it wouldn't be a surprise if a deal is wrapped up in the coming days.