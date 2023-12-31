Highlights Liverpool have contacted Fulham after pinpointing Antonee Robinson as a target as they aim to recover from an injury crisis at left-back.

But the Reds may face difficulties in their pursuit as the United States international penned a long-term contract at Craven Cottage a matter of months ago.

Transfer insider Dean Jones believes a potential move for Robinson could have beneficial commercial implications.

Liverpool have set their sights on making the shock January signing of Antonee Robinson, and transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT why luring the Fulham star to Anfield may be a 'very exciting' commercial opportunity.

Although Reds boss Jurgen Klopp was not afraid to splash the cash during the summer - as he gave his midfield a makeover by parting with close to £150million to lure Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch and Wataru Endo to Merseyside - further reinforcements could be drafted in when the winter window opens for business at the turn of the year.

Liverpool are looking to acquire a fresh defensive option as, having already been forced to contend with Joel Matip being ruled out for the remainder of the season thanks to suffering a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament earlier this month, they have also been depleted on the left-hand side of their backline.

Reds launch enquiry over Robinson's availability

Liverpool have made contact with Fulham after earmarking Robinson as a target ahead of the transfer window reopening next month, according to 90min, as Klopp looks to overcome an injury crisis in the left-back position.

The report suggests the United States international, who has made close to 130 appearances during his spell at Craven Cottage, has handed the Reds a boost in their pursuit as he is open to embarking on a fresh challenge by heading to Anfield.

But Fulham are in a strong negotiating position as Robinson only penned a new £50,000-per-week contract a matter of weeks before the campaign got underway, tying him down to Marco Silva's west Londoners until the summer of 2028.

Antonee Robinson's Premier League career in numbers Appearances 81 Goals 0 Assists 4 Yellow cards 16 Sent off 1 Statistics according to Transfermarkt - Correct as of 29/12/2023

Although the 26-year-old has been on the Cottagers' books since sealing a £2million switch from Wigan Athletic in August 2020, with the capital club fighting off competition from Sheffield United and Everton for his signature, Klopp is hopeful of a Premier League title chase enticing him away from his current surroundings.

But Liverpool could face competition from Manchester City, Newcastle United and Wolverhampton Wanderers if it becomes clear that Robinson is on the market as the trio were in the hunt for his services before he opted to pen fresh terms with Fulham in the summer.

The Reds' attempts to land the former Bolton Wanderers man have intensified after Kostas Tsimikas suffered a broken collarbone during the 1-1 draw with Arsenal earlier this month, resulting in him being on the treatment table for a prolonged period.

The Greece international's absence means Klopp is currently without any senior left-backs as Andy Robertson has been on the sidelines since mid-October and is not expected to return until the middle of January at the earliest after being rocked by a dislocated shoulder.

Although Jones is shocked that Liverpool have turned their attentions towards acquiring Robinson as he has been guilty of putting in inconsistent performances during his time in a Fulham shirt, he believes the links will hand the full-back a confidence boost.

The respected journalist feels Klopp may have noticed a potentially lucrative commercial opportunity as tempting a United States international to Anfield could have positive consequences off the pitch as well as on it.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"I'm surprised that Liverpool would be looking at Antonee Robinson. Going forward, I understand it. But he has got a few flaws in his game that are still evident on a pretty regular basis. "He can be the best player for Fulham, but he can also be a player that is really frustrating at times and a little bit too inconsistent. Part of me can see why Liverpool will be looking at this, but I'd be very surprised if this is the route they actually look to go down. "For the player, it is obviously fantastic to have your name linked with a club like this and to have the potential of an opportunity to go into a club that has a definite chance of pushing for the title. "From an American perspective, it's very exciting to have the chance of a US international being in that Liverpool team."

Carvalho could head in opposite direction to Robinson

Fabio Carvalho is open to rubber-stamping a return to Fulham if his season-long loan spell with RB Leipzig is cut short, according to the Mirror, after Liverpool's Premier League rivals have shown interest ahead of the January transfer window opening for business.

The report suggests the Reds are keen to arrange for the winger to spend another temporary spell away from Merseyside as they are unhappy with the fact he has only been handed 360 minutes of action since arriving at Red Bull Arena, but the Bundesliga outfit are maintaining that he is part of their plans for the second half of the campaign.

It is understood that Liverpool have responded to Carvalho's lengthy spells out of the starting line-up by opening discussions with Leipzig over ending his loan ahead of schedule as they feel remaining in Germany could hamper his development.

Related Jurgen Klopp could push for Liverpool centre-back signing in January Liverpool have got a busy schedule arriving in the new year, and Jurgen Klopp could be tempted to bring in some reinforcements.

The 21-year-old's struggles to break into the forefront of head coach Marco Rose's plans have come despite the Saxony-based side being desperate to acquire his services during the summer, having also failed in their attempts to reach a permanent agreement with a £10million bid which was dismissed as derisory by his parent club.

But heading to Fulham is not a foregone conclusion at this stage as Serie A giants AC Milan and Premier League strugglers Burnley are potential destinations for Carvalho if he returns from Leipzig in the coming days and another loan spell is sanctioned by Klopp.

Transfer insider Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Portugal under-21 international is facing an uphill battle in his attempts to prove he deserves to have a long-term future at Liverpool as his time at Anfield has not gone to plan.