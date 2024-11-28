Liverpool are keeping tabs on Antonee Robinson and have refused to rule out the possibility of attempting to discover whether the Fulham star would be interested in completing a January move to Anfield amid additional interest from Manchester City, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Federico Chiesa proved to be the Reds' only outfield arrival during the summer transfer window, thanks to completing a £12.5million switch from Juventus, but boss Arne Slot has still enjoyed a productive start to his reign and finds his side eight points clear at the top of the Premier League.

Although a European win over Real Madrid earlier this week means that Liverpool have won 17 of their 19 matches under the Dutch tactician, recruitment plans are still being put in place ahead of the winter transfer window opening for business at the turn of the year as there will be an opportunity to bolster the squad.

Reds Mulling Over Winter Swoop for Robinson

Title-chasers keen to discover left-back's desire to seal switch

Liverpool are contemplating whether to test Fulham's resolve with a formal offer for Robinson during the fast-approaching January transfer window, according to GMS sources, and the Premier League title-chasers are eager to discover whether upping the ante in their pursuit will be enough to turn his head.

The Cottagers are in a strong negotiating position ahead of potential bids from Merseyside, thanks to the United States international having more than three-and-a-half years remaining on a contract which allows him to pocket £50,000-per-week, but the opportunity to compete in the Champions League and for silverware could be difficult for him to ignore.

GMS sources have been informed that Fulham are hoping to price Robinson out a mid-season move by holding out for a lucrative fee, but Liverpool are considering bringing in a fresh left-back option due to regular starter Andy Robertson's recent performances coming under the microscope.

The 27-year-old has been in his current surroundings since joining the west Londoners in a £2million deal from Wigan Athletic in August 2020, and interested parties will have to fork out a substantially higher fee in order to tempt head coach Marco Silva into giving the green-light for the move to be completed.

Fulham are in line to demand £40million for Robinson as he is seen as a pivotal part of their future plans, GMS sources recently revealed, and Liverpool will have to decide whether they are prepared to reach those levels after it has emerged that Manchester United are unlikely to match his price tag.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Antonee Robinson has been averaging 3.1 tackles per Premier League outing this season

Slot Contending with Rival Robinson Interest

Manchester City are admirers of United States international

GMS sources have been told that Liverpool have continued monitoring Robinson despite being aware that Fulham are adamant he will not be sold halfway through the season, while Manchester City are long-term admirers and have become more curious about his full potential after being deployed as an inverted full-back on international duty.

Josko Gvardiol has already been guilty of making an error which has led to a goal in the Premier League this season, and the Sky Blues' underwhelming run of form ahead of a trip to Anfield on Sunday has resulted in head coach Pep Guardiola mulling over whether to bring in competition.

But Liverpool are hopeful that they have the upper-hand thanks to their recent history of raiding Craven Cottage, GMS sources understand, with Fabio Carvalho and Harvey Elliott among the names to have made the switch to Merseyside after coming through the ranks and earning their stripes at Fulham.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 28/11/2024