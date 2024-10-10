Arne Slot's wants to sign his former Feyenoord star Orkun Kökçü in order to strengthen his Liverpool side, but Benfica will not be willing sellers according to Record.

It has been a fantastic start to the season for the Reds, with six wins from seven games in the Premier League putting Liverpool top of the table as we head into the latest international break. Perhaps most impressive is the defensive strength Liverpool have shown so far, with just two goals conceded in the league.

Slot only added Federico Chiesa to his roster in the summer though, and it is thought there is much more room to grow as the Dutchman gets more transfer deals done in the future. That's where Kökçü comes in, and the latest report from Portugal suggests the Turkey midfielder is right in the crosshairs for Liverpool, despite his massive price tag.

Liverpool Won't Stop Chasing Kokcu

Benfica demand huge fee for midfielder

Kökçü only signed for Benfica last summer, but has already made a big impression in Portugal, making over 50 appearances and registering 25 goal contributions from the heart of midfield.

The Turkish star previously played a key role under Slot at Feyenoord as they won the Eredivisie title, and it appears the pair may be set to link up again if the Liverpool boss gets his way.

That's according to Record, with a claim that Slot will not let his desire to sign Kökçü drop, and scouts from the Anfield outfit have been watching his performances closely, particularly the 4-0 win over Atletico Madrid recently, where he was described as "outstanding".

Orkun Kokcu 2024/25 statistics (all competitions) Stat Total Appearances 9 Minutes 656 Goals 4 Assists 3 Pass completion % 81.3 Shot creating actions per 90 3.84

The problem is, Kökçü has a contract that runs through to June 2028, which has a huge €150 million release clause included. While Liverpool won't be expected to pay quite that much, it is thought Benfica will demand around €80 million for the 23-year-old, which amounts to roughly £67 million.

Benfica Are a Selling Club

The Portuguese side sold Darwin Núñez to Liverpool

Benfica are known these days as a selling club that are able to make huge profits off the players they shift on each year. In the very recent past, the Portuguese giants have offloaded Ruben Dias to Manchester City for £59 million, Joao Felix to Atletico Madrid for £105 million, and Enzo Fernandez to Chelsea for £101 million. Further back, Benfica also sold Ederson to City, Axel Witsel, Raul Jimenez, and Renato Sanches for big profits. Benfica paid just £30 million for Kökçü, and could be in line for another tidy profit if they do sell the Turkey international.

They also sold Darwin Núñez to Liverpool back in 2022 for upwards of £62 million, and the Uruguayan forward has been largely hit-and-miss during his time on Merseyside. So, it remains to be seen whether Liverpool would be willing to enter into another deal with Benfica given the limited success of their previous transaction.

Statistics via FBRef - correct as of 10/10/2024