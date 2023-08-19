Liverpool are 'aware of the terms' of a deal for Sofyan Amrabat, and journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT how close the Anfield giants are to acquiring the Fiorentina star.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is seeking further reinforcements ahead of the transfer window slamming shut on September 1.

Liverpool transfer news - Sofyan Amrabat

According to Dutch media outlet AD, Liverpool are set to beat the likes of Manchester United, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid to the signing of Amrabat.

The report suggests an agreement is likely to be reached between the Merseyside giants and Fiorentina in the coming days after the defensive midfielder, who made 49 appearances last season, snubbed a potential move to West Ham United when they negotiated a £30million fee earlier in the summer.

It has emerged that Liverpool have held discussions with Fiorentina via intermediaries after failing to beat Chelsea to the recruitment of Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia.

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Reds could hijack a potential move to arch-rivals Manchester United after their plans to head to the negotiating table have been scuppered by a lack of outgoings.

The Red Devils rekindled their interest in Amrabat after initially looking to acquire him during the winter window, while Juventus have also joined the race to reach an agreement.

Fiorentina are running out of time to cash in on the Morocco international as his £30,000-per-week contract is due to expire next summer.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Amrabat?

Jacobs understands that a Liverpool bid for Amrabat is not imminent at this stage, although he has refused to rule out the possibility of a deal eventually being struck.

The respected journalist has been informed that the Reds are aware of what it would take to land the 26-year-old ahead of the fast-approaching transfer deadline.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: "Liverpool sources have always indicated that there's not a great deal in any suggestion of talks with Fiorentina or offers being lined up at this stage.

"Liverpool are aware of the terms of the deal, so they've done their due diligence on the player side.

"We're getting to that stage of the window now where you get a bit of a merry-go-round and a bit of impulse, especially with clubs that urgently need to sign players."

What's next for Liverpool?

Liverpool could raid a Premier League rival for another defensive midfielder as, according to French media outlet Foot Mercato, they are mulling over whether to swoop for Wolverhampton Wanderers' Mario Lemina.

The report suggests Klopp is not the Gabon international's sole admirer as he is facing competition from two domestic rivals and Saudi Arabian big-spenders.

Lemina only joined Wolves in January, completing a £9.7million switch from Ligue 1 side Nice, and he has become a key man in the West Midlands.

Having racked up 19 appearances for his current employers during the second half of last season, he has started the new campaign as one of the first names on the team-sheet.

Lemina has entered the final two years of his £45,000-per-week contract at Molineux, and Liverpool could pounce amid Wolves' financial issues.