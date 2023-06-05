Liverpool appear to be edging towards completing their first Anfield signing of the summer due to a belief that they are the 'favourites' to land Brighton & Hove Albion star Alexis Mac Allister, talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook has told GIVEMESPORT.

Having finished outside the Champions League qualification places, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is eager to bolster his squad during the upcoming transfer window.

Liverpool transfer news - Alexis Mac Allister

According to respected Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Mac Allister is expected to become Liverpool's first acquisition of the off-season later this week.

The transfer expert suggests the Argentina international's father and agent has travelled to England in a bid to get the deal over the line.

CBS reporter Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that Liverpool are in advanced negotiations with Mac Allister as they look to agree personal terms.

It is understood that the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea are also admirers of the World Cup winner, but the Merseyside outfit have indicated a willingness to pay Brighton's £70million asking price.

Seagulls chief Roberto De Zerbi has admitted that he is expecting Mac Allister, who was seen in tears after a defeat to Aston Villa on the final day of the season, to leave the Amex Stadium.

What has Alex Crook said about Mac Allister?

Crook understands that there is growing confidence within the Liverpool camp of being able to fight off stiff competition for Mac Allister's services.

The talkSPORT reporter feels the South American's emotion during his final appearances in a Brighton shirt showed he is set for a fresh challenge.

When asked whether he feels Liverpool could strike a deal with Brighton in the coming days, Crook told GIVEMESPORT: "I think so.

"Mac Allister was quite emotional after Brighton's last home game of the season, and it looked like it was a farewell. I think Liverpool believe they're the favourites."

Would Mac Allister be an exciting signing for Liverpool?

WhoScored data emphasises that Mac Allister played an integral role in Brighton securing Europa League qualification as he finished the Premier League campaign as his current employers' top goalscorer, while Solly March was the only teammate to be handed a better average match rating.

The creative midfielder has now made close to 100 appearances in the English top flight, which will be attractive to Klopp as he seeks reinforcements who will not need to be handed time to adjust to the rigours of the division.

Sofascore statistics show that Mac Allister averaged a Premier League goal every 289 minutes during the 2022/23 campaign, which highlights he is a serious threat in the final third of the pitch.

The 24-year-old, who has racked up 29 goal contributions in a Brighton shirt, could help to fill a significant void which has been left at Anfield.

James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are due to leave Liverpool later this month, when their respective contracts expire, so fresh midfield options are desperately needed.