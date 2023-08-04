Liverpool target Romeo Lavia has 'indicated a clear preference' to head to Anfield and the Southampton star's stance has boosted Jurgen Klopp's hopes of getting a deal over the line, journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Reds have not been afraid to splash the cash on midfield acquisitions this summer, having spent in the region of £100million on Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai, but further recruits could move to Merseyside ahead of the September 1 transfer deadline.

Liverpool transfer news - Romeo Lavia

According to Sky Sports, Liverpool were frustrated in their latest attempt to reach an agreement with Southampton as a second bid was rejected for Lavia earlier this week.

The report suggests the Reds' proposal was worth less than an initial £40million, but the Belgium international's current employers are holding out for £50million after he made 34 appearances last season.

Liverpool returned to the negotiating table after a £37million opening offer was also snubbed last month, but it appears that they have made inroads when it comes to negotiating personal terms.

It is understood that Lavia has informed the Merseyside giants of his desire to complete a switch to Anfield, while a third proposal is in the offing.

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that he expects Southampton to crumble and sell the central midfielder for less than his current valuation.

But Liverpool are not the only Premier League side looking to profit from Saints' relegation to the Championship as Manchester United are considering a move for Lavia, while Chelsea also hold an interest.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Lavia?

Jacobs understands Liverpool are confident that they will be able to tempt Southampton into doing business for £45million or less as they aim to secure Lavia's services.

The reliable journalist is aware that the 19-year-old is eager to join Klopp's charges instead of any other suitors, while Saints would prefer to sell him imminently rather than towards the end of the transfer window.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: "Liverpool are still there, but they don't tend to pay above the odds. They don't tend to inflate the market because they know that it may then hamper them on other deals.

"But I still think that, from Liverpool's perspective, they believe that somewhere around £45million or even slightly less might be enough to get this one over the line. The reason for that is because I'm told it's not just a money-based deal, and Southampton know this as well.

"Lavia has indicated a clear preference to join Liverpool. Even though players don't always get their wishes and their number one choices, the Liverpool offer - should it get competitive in Southampton's eyes - coupled with the player's desire and the fact that Southampton want to set their squad and be stable sooner rather than later, should all lead to optimism at Liverpool's end.

"We wait and see now whether a third bid is tabled, but Liverpool are still there. They're still talking, and they're still cautiously optimistic that a deal can be had for Lavia and for under that £50million mark."

Latest Transfer News: All The Gossip, Every Rumour And Done Deal This Transfer Window

What's next for Liverpool?

It appears that Klopp is keeping his options open when it comes to recruiting a new central midfielder as, according to The Independent, Liverpool are considering a move for two Lavia alternatives.

The report suggests Ryan Gravenberch, of Bayern Munich, and Manchester City’s Kalvin Phillips have worked their way onto the Reds' radar.

Liverpool are in the market for reinforcements in the middle of the park after Jordan Henderson sealed a £13million move to Al-Ettifaq last month.

The former Reds skipper has been followed to Saudi Arabia by Fabinho, whose £40million switch to Al-Ittihad was rubber-stamped, leaving Klopp short of options.