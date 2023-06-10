Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has 'bitten the bullet' by allowing Naby Keita to walk away from Anfield as a free agent, RedmenTV presenter Ste Hoare has told GIVEMESPORT.

The central midfielder is set to leave Merseyside - along with James Milner, Roberto Firmino and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - when his contract expires at the end of the month.

Liverpool transfer news - Naby Keita

According to respected journalist Christian Falk, writing for CaughtOffside, Keita will not be securing a move back to RB Leipzig ahead of the new campaign.

The Bild reporter suggests the Bundesliga side are no longer interested in the Guinea international after Klopp blocked a switch during the January transfer window.

Liverpool parted with close to £53million when Keita joined from Leipzig five years ago, but they will not be recouping any of that cash as his contract runs down.

Uncertainty over the 28-year-old's future has led to various clubs circling, with Turkish giants Galatasaray being linked with a move, while he has also attracted interest from Barcelona, Crystal Palace and Inter Milan.

Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor recently told GIVEMESPORT that Keita has proven to be 'one of the worst signings of the Klopp era'.

What has Ste Hoare said about Keita?

Hoare believes Liverpool have opted against extending Keita's contract because his injury problems have resulted in him being unreliable.

The RedmenTV presenter feels the Reds ran the risk of being unable to find a buyer if they had put fresh terms on the table.

Hoare told GIVEMESPORT: "The general sense you get with Keita is that it's almost like cutting your losses. Liverpool can't rely on him to be fit, and they will swallow the pain of not getting a transfer fee.

"The logic would have been to get a new contract signed and then try to sell him. But there is every chance you give him a new contract, then he is out for six months and no-one wants to buy him. Then you're stuck with a player you can't get rid of.

"I think Liverpool have, ultimately, bitten the bullet on that one. It's not ideal but, overall, the Naby Keita experience, unfortunately, has been a bit underwhelming. It's just a shame he couldn't stay fit."

Are Liverpool making the right decision to let Keita go?

Transfermarkt data shows that Keita has missed more than 80 fixtures due to varying issues since making the big-money move to Liverpool.

That is a hugely worrying figure and, considering he has been on a contract worth £130,000-per-week, it did not make business sense to put forward another lucrative proposal.

Keita was unable to play a significant role during the 2022/23 campaign due to injuries, with him being restricted to just 486 minutes of action.

WhoScored ranked him as the third-worst Liverpool performer in the Premier League, handing him an average match rating of 6.14.

Although Keita has won an abundance of silverware during his time on the Reds' books - including the Premier League title, Champions League and Club World Cup - it is the right time to part ways.