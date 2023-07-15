Liverpool can 'take their time' before attempting to lure Southampton star Romeo Lavia to Anfield for a key reason, journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

Having missed out on Champions League qualification last season, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is scouring the market as he looks to improve his squad.

Liverpool transfer news - Romeo Lavia

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool are holding internal discussions over whether to strengthen their interest in Lavia.

The Italian journalist suggests the Merseyside giants are yet to test Southampton's resolve with a bid for the central midfielder, who made 34 appearances last season, meaning he is not an imminent arrival at Anfield.

Saints are confident of recouping close to the £50million price tag they have slapped on Lavia as Arsenal and Chelsea are also among his suitors.

Despite facing stiff competition for the 19-year-old's signature, including from Barcelona, Liverpool are convinced he wants to link-up with Klopp's charges.

Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Reds will be a 'force to be reckoned with' if they can add Lavia to the earlier additions of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Lavia?

Jacobs believes Liverpool can afford to bide their time before heading to the negotiating table over Lavia as fellow suitors Arsenal and Chelsea have turned their attentions elsewhere.

While Arsenal are trying to end speculation over Thomas Partey's future, Chelsea have set their sights on landing Brighton & Hove Albion defensive midfielder Moises Caicedo, giving the Merseyside outfit a clear run at the Belgium international.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: "I think it's clear that if they're to be rivalled, they may come a little bit later because Arsenal need to understand the situation with Thomas Partey and whether he's going to leave.

"Chelsea are focused on Caicedo at the moment, so that means that Lavia doesn't have to be the next one through the door imminently.

"Liverpool can make sure they take their time. If a deal is there to be had, it will be on their timescale and their terms."

What's next for Liverpool?

It appears that Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson is set to head through the exit door ahead of the upcoming campaign as, according to The Guardian, he has accepted a huge contract offer from Al-Ettifaq.

The report suggests the central midfielder has verbally agreed to link-up with Reds legend Steven Gerrard at Saudi Arabian big-spenders Al-Ettifaq, who will have to fork out a £10million fee if they want to rubber-stamp the move.

The development comes after it had emerged that Henderson was weighing up whether to walk away from the Premier League after an eye-watering payday became a possibility.

There have been doubts over where the 33-year-old's long-term future lies as his Liverpool contract, which is worth £190,000-per-week, is due to expire in the summer of 2025.

Henderson is just eight matches away from bringing up 500 appearances in a Reds shirt, while he has won an abundance of silverware since arriving from Sunderland.