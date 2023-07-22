Liverpool may need to reassess their transfer plans if Jordan Henderson and Fabinho were to leave the club, and a Premier League midfielder has now 'become an option' at Anfield, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Although they've made signings in the middle of the park, they could need a complete rebuild within the next few weeks.

Liverpool transfer news - Latest

Alexis Mac Allister have both arrived through the door at Anfield this summer after Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita, and James Milner all left the club following the expiration of their contracts.

The recent additions may have been enough for Jurgen Klopp to work with heading into the new season, but things could now change for the Merseyside club.

Fabinho has been the subject of interest from Saudi Arabia, with Al Ittihad and Liverpool discussing the key details to finalise the deal - the Brazilian has already agreed personal terms, as per Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Henderson is in a similar situation, with reliable journalist Paul Joyce confirming that the England international missed Liverpool's friendly with Karlsuher due to ongoing interest from At-Ettifaq, who are managed by Steven Gerrard.

The Reds may have been considering adding further reinforcements in the midfield before the interest arrived from Saudi Arabia, but they will certainly be pushing even harder now.

What has Jones said about Liverpool?

Jones has suggested that Crystal Palace midfielder Cheick Doucoure, who could cost in excess of £35m, is now an option for the Merseyside club.

The journalist has also claimed that he believes that Doucoure could be a good option for Klopp to bulk up his squad ahead of the new season.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Yeah, it's an interesting link. I think that they have been basically been given him as a name that they could potentially go after for next season.

"As I understand it, there isn't anything active happening on that front now. He was pushed to them basically on the back of Liverpool receiving these offers [Jordan Henderson and Fabinho] and it's just become an option for them.

"Is he a good option? I think, in terms of experience, yeah. He actually would be a player that would bulk up that squad."

What's next for Liverpool?

It wouldn't be a huge surprise to see another two or three midfielders arrive through the door at Anfield before the window slams shut.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Liverpool could make a move for Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia if Henderson or Fabinho were to leave the club.

It would certainly be a drastic change for Klopp's side, going from two experienced professionals to a young, up-and-coming player like Lavia.

Sport BILD journalist Christian Falk has also revealed to GIVEMESPORT that Manu Kone is a player on Liverpool's list.

Sporting director Jorg Schmadtke has a direct connection with Kone, with his son managing Borussia Monchengladbach.

It's certainly a priority area for the Reds' recruitment team to be working on over the next few weeks.