Liverpool are 'the big favourites' to win the race for Romeo Lavia, while transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT why they are 'confident' of luring the Southampton star to Anfield.

Although Reds boss Jurgen Klopp has already bolstered his squad with the additions of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai, for £35million and £60million respectively, he is still looking to splash the cash ahead of the fast-approaching Premier League campaign getting underway.

Liverpool transfer news - Romeo Lavia

According to The Athletic, Liverpool are refusing to give up in their attempts to land Lavia as they are preparing to head back to Southampton with a second bid.

The report suggests Saints are holding out for an overall package worth in the region of £50million for the central midfielder, who made 34 appearances last season, but there is an increasing likelihood that a compromise will be reached as negotiations are ongoing with the Reds.

Although Liverpool upped the ante in their pursuit of Lavia earlier this week, a £37million opening offer was swiftly snubbed by Southampton.

It is understood that the Belgium international has been identified as a long-term replacement for Fabinho, but the Merseyside giants are close to £15million short of his current employers' demands.

Italian journalist Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that Liverpool are expected to return with an improved bid worth £45million.

Although Lavia has also attracted interest from Chelsea and Arsenal, Klopp is eager to win the race for his services and it is thought that the teenager has been convinced by the project on offer at Anfield.

Barcelona have attempted to strike a loan deal, but the proposal was rejected as Southampton are only interested in a permanent departure after their relegation to the Championship.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Lavia?

Romano believes that Liverpool are in pole position to land Lavia despite facing extensive competition for his signature.

The respected reporter understands a second bid is imminent, while confidence of a deal being rubber-stamped has increased thanks to the 19-year-old being keen on the switch.

Romano told GIVEMESPORT: "At the moment, the feeling is that Liverpool are the big favourites. They are going to bid again.

"They feel that the player is prepared to say 'yes', so I think they are confident. But now it's time to close the deal."

What's next for Liverpool?

According to The Times journalist Paul Joyce, there is renewed confidence that Fabinho will complete a £40million move to Saudi Arabian big-spenders Al Ittihad.

The reputable journalist suggests talks have restarted between Liverpool and the Middle Eastern outfit after the deal initially stalled due to a disagreement over payment terms.

Al Ittihad's attempts to recruit Fabinho resulted in him being left out of Klopp's squad for a summer training camp in Germany, but all parties remain committed to sanctioning the transfer after it was in jeopardy a matter of days ago.

The 29-year-old has made 219 appearances in a Liverpool shirt, scoring 11 goals and providing a further 10 assists along the way.

Fabinho has been on the Reds' books since sealing a £43.7million switch from Ligue 1 side Monaco five years ago.