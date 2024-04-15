Highlights Liverpool are in line to have the chance to pocket a fee of £70million if they are willing to sell Mohamed Salah in the summer.

The Egypt international has remained the subject of interest from the Saudi Pro League, leading to a three-year contract already being on the table.

Respected journalist Ben Jacobs has refused to rule out the possibility of Salah committing his immediate future to Liverpool by penning a new deal.

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah is in line to be the subject of a Saudi Arabian bid which would allow the Reds to pocket a 'guaranteed fee' of £70million in the summer, but journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT that the winger's Anfield contract could be extended instead of a departure being on the cards.

The Reds are already preparing for a large amount of changes in the coming months as boss Jurgen Klopp is preparing to step down from his position at the end of the season, due to 'running out of energy' during a season which has seen his side challenge for the Premier League title.

But there are doubts over whether Salah, who has racked up 36 goal contributions over the course of 37 appearances this term, will opt to remain in his current surroundings as Liverpool prepare to enter a new era ahead of the transfer window reopening for business.

Salah Has Three-Year Deal on Offer from Saudi Arabia

Al-Hilal have already put a three-year contract on the table in a bid to entice Salah to the Saudi Pro League, according to talkSPORT, and Liverpool are bracing themselves for a fresh offer during the summer transfer window as interest from the Middle East has refused to go away.

The report suggests that the winger's admirers are willing to make him one of the division's highest earners - Al-Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo is currently at the top of the list thanks to pocketing close to £3.3million-per-week - while they are facing competition from domestic rivals Al-Ittihad.

Mohamed Salah's statistical averages per 90 minutes this season compared to the 2022/23 campaign 2023/24 2022/23 Percentage of shots on target 42.9 37.2 Progressive passes 5.39 4.07 Key passes 2.41 1.78 Expected goals 0.79 0.59 Goals 0.75 0.52 Assists 0.39 0.33 Statistics correct as of 13/04/2024

Salah was among the leading Saudi Pro League targets during the early stages of the campaign, which resulted in Liverpool being forced to fend off a £150million bid from Al-Ittihad as they were desperate to retain his services just a matter of hours before the window slammed shut in September.

The Egypt international is preparing to enter the final 12 months of his £350,000-per-week contract, leaving his current employers in a weak negotiating position ahead of him potentially becoming a free agent at the end of next season if they refuse to accept a proposal or fail to tie him down to fresh terms.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mohamed Salah has claimed a brace of goals on four occasions in the Premier League this season

Ben Jacobs - Salah Could Pen New Contract if Beneficial Proposal Does Not Come

Although Jacobs understands that Liverpool will not come close to securing a fresh £150million bid in the fast-approaching transfer window as a result of Salah's contract situation, he is aware that an offer worth in excess of £70million will be lodged in an effort to lure him to Saudi Arabia.

But the respected journalist has refused to rule out the possibility of the 31-year-old former Chelsea man signing a 12-month extension to his deal if it becomes clear that he wants to remain in his current surroundings, which would give the Reds more flexibility in the market.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

"As you would expect, a year on, any offer is going to be lower than that £150million package. I'm told that the ballpark guaranteed fee will be similar to the one that was successfully paid to take Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain to Al-Hilal, so somewhere in the region of £70million with some add-ons on top. "We will wait and see whether it is the kind of deal that, a year on, Liverpool and Salah think is mutually beneficial. From Liverpool's point of view, the money sounds great compared to leaving it a year and Salah maybe being available as a free agent. "But, of course, Liverpool could extend Salah's contract by one year if he wants to stay at the football club. They would then be in exactly the same position to get a fee in 2025. "I think Liverpool are quite calm about the finances. I don't think they feel that if an offer of that magnitude comes they just have to accept it this time."

Liverpool seeking Speedy Decision from Salah

GIVEMESPORT sources recently revealed that Liverpool are keen for Salah to make a quick decision over whether he wishes to remain at Anfield as, if he opts to embark on a fresh challenge, they want to have a significant period of time to scour the market for his replacement.

The Reds are aware that they would be facing an uphill battle to bring in a wide-man who has the potential to make a similar impact, having seen him get his name on the scoresheet 209 times in 342 outings, but having the entirety of the transfer window to assess their options would boost their chances of making a key signing.

GMS sources have been informed that Liverpool are unlikely to stand in Salah's way if he makes it clear to the hierarchy that he wants to move onto pastures new during internal discussions, having been on the Merseyside heavyweights' books since sealing a £34.3million switch from Serie A side Roma in June 2017.

