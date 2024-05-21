Highlights Liverpool are looking to sign Johan Bakayoko as incoming boss Arne Slot prepares for the opportunity to strengthen the squad he is set to inherit.

The Reds have been given the green light to make a move for the PSV Eindhoven talisman by Jurgen Klopp's successor and chief scout Barry Hunter.

Transfer insider Dean Jones understands that Liverpool could succeed in landing Bakayoko regardless of whether Mohamed Salah departs.

Liverpool boss Arne Slot could complete a 'good bit of business' by making Johan Bakayoko his first signing in the Anfield dugout, and transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that the PSV Eindhoven star is 'available at a pretty good price' ahead of the summer window opening for business.

Jurgen Klopp's successful stint in the Reds' hot-seat came to an end when he stepped down from his position following the victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers on the final day of the Premier League season last weekend, prompting Fenway Sports Group to seek the German tactician's successor.

Slot has been handed the reins after penning a three-year contract which is due to begin on June 1 and, having left Feyenoord in order to accept the challenge of leading Liverpool to regular silverware, the Dutchman has wasted no time in setting his sights on raiding the Eredivisie for reinforcements.

Reds Contemplating Lodging Bid for Bakayoko

Liverpool are considering a summer move for Bakayoko after he has been verified as a suitable target by chief scout Barry Hunter and Slot, according to respected journalist Sacha Tavolieri, but they are facing competition from Bundesliga heavyweights Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig.

The reporter suggests that Belgium head coach Domenico Tedesco wants the winger to prioritise joining a club competing for Champions League glory after Euro 2024, having registered 28 goal contributions throughout the campaign, and the Reds have had him on their radar for more than 12 months.

Although Sky Sports insider Dharmesh Sheth recently told GIVEMESPORT that Mohamed Salah wants to remain in his current surroundings despite ongoing interest from Saudi Arabia, Bakayoko has been pinpointed as a potential arrival in case Liverpool are forced to cash in on their Egyptian talisman.

Johan Bakayoko's statistical averages per 90 minutes this season compared to Mohamed Salah Johan Bakayoko Mohamed Salah Shot-creating actions 5.20 4.93 Crosses 4.69 1.45 Shots 3.47 2.79 Key passes 2.45 2.34 Shots on target 1.16 1.67 Goals 0.43 0.64 Assists 0.32 0.35 Statistics correct as of 21/05/2024

The Merseyside giants' hopes of luring the 21-year-old away from PSV have been boosted as he is preparing to enter the final 24 months of his contract, which allows him to pocket just shy of £12,000-per-week at the Philips Stadion, and the Dutch outfit will be aware that his value will decrease as he nears the expiry of the agreement.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Johan Bakayoko registered seven shots during PSV Eindhoven's 5-1 win at FC Volendam in February, which has remained his highest tally in a single Eredivisie appearance this season

Dean Jones - Bakayoko Capable of Adapting to Slot's Demands at Anfield

Jones understands that Liverpool will consider testing PSV's resolve with a bid for Bakayoko regardless of whether Salah embarks on a fresh challenge in the coming weeks as he would offer pace and physicality if he makes the switch to the Premier League for the first time in his career.

The reputable journalist is confident that the Belgium international is capable of adapting to Slot's demands at Anfield, while he would be a shrewd acquisition if the Reds succeed in negotiating a deal which results in the wide-man heading to Merseyside for less than £40million.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"We know Liverpool have been contemplating new wide options, and this is a very interesting one because Johan Bakayoko is a young talent available at a pretty good price. "I think they could do a deal like this even if Mohamed Salah doesn’t leave, and he is a player that could hold his own in the Premier League. "What he has that a lot of wide players don’t have is natural strength and physicality, but he blends that with pace and an ability to take people on. More than that, he can do more than just play out wide on the right. "I think he could be quite adaptable to however Arne Slot sees his version of Liverpool shaping up. If they can get him for around £35million to £40million, it would seem a good bit of business."

Mac Allister Gaining Interest from Real Madrid

Slot could face a battle to retain Alexis Mac Allister's services for the long-term as the World Cup-winning Argentina international is wanted by Real Madrid, according to The Sun, and the newly-crowned La Liga champions have put plans in place to make their move at the end of the 2024/25 campaign.

The report suggests that the Bernabeu-based heavyweights have already made contact with the Reds to make their interest clear, but they have stopped short of lodging a bid for the midfielder, who ended the season with seven goals in all competitions after netting during the win over Wolves last weekend.

All statistics courtesy of FBref and WhoScored