Liverpool are interested in winning the race to sign Antonee Robinson when the transfer window reopens in the summer and the Fulham star is increasingly likely to be the subject of a formal bid from Anfield as boss Arne Slot goes in search of a long-term successor to Andy Robertson in the left-back berth, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Reds are poised to strengthen their goalkeeping options ahead of next term, thanks to wrapping up a deal worth up to £29million for Giorgi Mamardashvili when in negotiations with Valencia in August, but there is a desire to upgrade the squad in other areas of the pitch despite edging closer to being crowned the Premier League champions.

Dean Huijsen is also on Liverpool's radar as a potential acquisition, having seen the central defender play a key role in Bournemouth's challenge for a European qualification spot, and there is a serious possibility of Slot attempting to raid Fulham as preparations are made for his second season at the helm.

Reds Include Robinson on Shortlist of Targets

Title-chasers could face tough task reaching agreement for left-back

Liverpool are expected to make a summer move for Robinson after including him on their shortlist of potential acquisitions as plans are made for the 2025/26 campaign, according to GMS sources, but Fulham are desperate to retain his services and will only entertain cashing in if their lofty demands are met.

The United States international still has just shy of three-and-a-half years remaining on a contract which allows him to pocket £50,000-per-week at Craven Cottage, which is threatening to complicate matters for the title-chasing Reds as it has resulted in his current employers finding themselves in a strong negotiating position.

GMS sources have been informed that Liverpool may be forced to remain patient even if they do succeed in reaching an agreement for Robinson in the coming months as Fulham will only give him the green-light to complete a switch to Merseyside if they already have a replacement lined up.

The 27-year-old shone as the Cottagers grabbed a point against Slot's charges in December, leading to head coach Marco Silva describing him as 'unbelievable' after limiting the threat of Reds talisman Mohamed Salah, and he has remained firmly on the radar as a potential long-term replacement for Robertson.

Fulham are anticipating that their toughest battle to hold onto Robinson will come during the upcoming summer transfer window after Liverpool have been circling, GMS sources have learned, but they intend to treat the situation similarly to when Bayern Munich came in for defensive midfielder Joao Palhinha by snubbing any cut-price offers.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Antonee Robinson made three clearances and won two ground duels during Fulham's midweek victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers

Slot At Risk of Competition for Robinson Deal

United States international also wanted at Stamford Bridge

GMS sources have been told that Liverpool could face stiff competition from their domestic rivals if they push ahead with upping the ante in their pursuit of Robinson as Chelsea are also on the lookout for a left-back and have included the Fulham fans' favourite on their shortlist of possible Stamford Bridge arrivals.

Although tying Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold down to new contracts are more pressing matters for the Reds, due to currently being in line to become free agents in the summer, they are also having to seek a long-term successor to Robertson as he has entered the final 18 months of his £160,000-per-week deal.

Liverpool and Chelsea are on course to make a move for Robinson, resulting in Fulham expecting to have their resolve tested in the summer, but GMS sources understand that Manchester City are not prioritising winning the race for an agreement despite being linked with wanting to lure him to the Etihad Stadium.

Although GMS sources recently revealed that the former Wigan Athletic man's price tag increased to the £40million mark ahead of the winter transfer window as a result of being at the forefront of Silva's plans at Craven Cottage, Slot is tempted to formalise his interest by pushing the recruitment department to open negotiations.

