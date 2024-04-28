Highlights Liverpool are putting plans in place ahead of Mohamed Salah potentially becoming one of the first big-name departures during Arne Slot's expected reign.

Liverpool have set their sights on luring a new winger to Anfield ahead of next season as the Premier League title-chasers are 'going to start planning' for life without Mohamed Salah, and transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that a summer move to Saudi Arabia is a possibility for the Egypt international.

Arne Slot appears to be on the brink of being appointed as the next Reds boss, having confirmed that he wants to succeed Jurgen Klopp and is confident that a compensation package will be agreed with current employers Feyenoord, and making decisions ahead of the summer window will be among the Dutch tactician's first tasks.

Former Borussia Dortmund head coach Klopp is preparing to step down as Liverpool's chief at the end of the season, due to 'running out of energy' over the course of another campaign battling for silverware, and it remains to be seen whether key members of the squad could join him in leaving Merseyside in the coming weeks.

Reds Bracing Themselves for Fresh Salah Approach

Liverpool are expecting Salah to be the subject of a fresh approach from the Saudi Pro League when the transfer window reopens for business in the summer, according to talkSPORT, as Al-Ittihad's interest has refused to go away and domestic rivals Al-Hilal are contemplating whether to head to the negotiating table.

The report suggests that the 31-year-old's admirers are willing to make him one of the division's highest earners - Al-Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo is currently at the top of the list thanks to bagging more than £3.3million-per-week - and a three-year contract has already been put in front of him.

Mohamed Salah's statistical averages per 90 minutes this season compared to Cristiano Ronaldo Mohamed Salah Cristiano Ronaldo Shots on target percentage 41.9 40.7 Shots 3.72 6.33 Shots on target 1.56 2.57 Goals 0.68 1.22 Assists 0.36 0.42 Statistics correct as of 26/04/2024

Respected journalist Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that Liverpool could pocket a guaranteed fee of £70million for Salah as his suitors are preparing to up the ante by testing his current employers' resolve, but there is still a possibility of a contract extension being agreed at Anfield.

Although the winger was among the leading Saudi Pro League targets during the early stages of the campaign, which resulted in the Reds being forced to fend off a £150million bid from Al-Ittihad as they were desperate to retain his services just a matter of hours before the window slammed shut in September, he has remained on their radar.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mohamed Salah has broken into double figures for shots in a Premier League fixture once this season, registering 12 attempts during Liverpool's 2-1 home win over Brighton & Hove Albion last month

Dean Jones - Slot and Fenway Sports Group Must Consider Selling Salah

Jones believes that incoming Liverpool boss Slot and Fenway Sports Group should seriously consider cashing in on Salah if a bid in the region of £70million is put on the table as he has struggled to reach the standards he set in previous campaigns and his departure would make less of an impact.

The reputable journalist is aware that the Reds are beginning to make plans for the former Chelsea man's eventual Anfield exit and are scouring the market for a new wide option ahead of the 2024/25 campaign, while a switch to Saudi Arabia could be on the cards if he is open to the challenge.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"I think there are now more reasons to consider a sale of Mohamed Salah as a good thing than a bad thing. If they really can bring in over £70million for him, why not cash in? "His impact has not been great enough this season to feel he would be as big of a loss as he would have been in the past. One good source did indicate to me that he believes Liverpool are going to start planning for life beyond Salah and that a new wide player will be coming into the club before next season. "I think it is only fair that Salah gets a big say in what happens from here. He deserves the respect of having a say on his future. If he is not against the idea of moving to Saudi Arabia, I can see this coming together."

Liverpool Seeking Speedy Decision from Salah Over Future

GIVEMESPORT sources recently revealed that Liverpool are keen for Salah to make a quick decision over whether he wishes to remain in his current surroundings as, if he opts to move onto pastures new, they want to have a significant period of time to source a suitable replacement.

The talisman is preparing to enter the final 12 months of his £350,000-per-week contract, and the Reds do not want to run the risk of him walking away from Merseyside as a free agent at the end of the 2024/25 campaign as they are aware that they are capable of securing a lucrative fee in the fast-approaching summer window.

All statistics courtesy of FBref and WhoScored