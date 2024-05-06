Highlights Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez has worked his way onto La Liga giants Barcelona's radar as a potential Robert Lewandowski replacement.

The Uruguay international has hinted that he is ready for a fresh challenge by deleting all Reds-related photographs from his Instagram account.

Transfer insider Dean Jones has refused to rule out the possibility of Liverpool entertaining offers for Nunez during the summer window.

Liverpool star Darwin Nunez heading through the Anfield exit door during the summer window is 'not impossible' after he has attracted interest from Barcelona, but transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that the Uruguayan will be forced to remain in his current surroundings if Mohamed Salah quits.

The Reds are preparing for plenty of changes ahead of the 2024/25 campaign getting underway, with boss Jurgen Klopp set to step down from his position following the clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers on the final day of the season due to running out of energy during a hugely successful spell at the helm.

Arne Slot is on course to replace the former Borussia Dortmund chief, thanks to Liverpool agreeing a compensation package worth up to £9.4million with Eredivisie side Feyenoord, and the Dutchman will be given the opportunity to freshen up the squad he inherits when he arrives on Merseyside.

Nunez Identified as Potential Recruit for Barcelona

Nunez has been pinpointed as a target for Barcelona after the La Liga heavyweights have set their sights on overseeing a mass clear-out in the aftermath of missing out on bagging the title at the hands of arch-rivals Real Madrid, according to The Sun, meaning he could follow Klopp in walking away from Liverpool in the coming weeks.

The report suggests that Robert Lewandowski is in danger of being offloaded as he is on a contract which allows him to pocket close to £450,000-per-week and head coach Xavi has been informed that he will need to slash his side's salary cap to just over £174million, resulting in the Reds' marksman working his way onto the Blaugrana's radar as a potential replacement.

Darwin Nunez's statistical averages per 90 minutes this season compared to Robert Lewandowski Darwin Nunez Robert Lewandowski Shots on target percentage 42.9 39.8 Shots 4.71 3.03 Shot-creating actions 3.54 2.12 Expected goals 0.72 0.63 Goals 0.49 0.62 Assists 0.36 0.29 Statistics correct as of 06/05/2024

Liverpool forked out £85million to convince Primeira Liga giants Benfica to sanction Nunez's exit from the Portuguese capital in June 2022, resulting in him becoming the most expensive acquisition in the club's history, but it remains to be seen whether he will be at the forefront of the incoming Slot's plans.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Darwin Nunez was limited to just 16 minutes of action as Liverpool sealed a 4-2 win over Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, which is his joint-fourth lowest amount of time on the pitch in a Premier League clash this season

Dean Jones - Nunez Will Not be Allowed to Quit at Same Time as Salah

Although Jones has refused to rule out the possibility of Nunez embarking on a fresh challenge during the summer, he believes that a switch to Barcelona may not be on the cards as Lewandowski is keen to remain with his current employers despite their financial difficulties meaning they are open to his departure.

The respected journalist feels that Klopp pushing to land the 24-year-old could backfire when the German tactician leaves the dugout, but Fenway Sports Group will stop short of allowing him to move onto pastures new if talisman Salah is tempted away from the Premier League high-flyers.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"It’s not really possible to know yet whether Darwin Nunez could actually be on the move before next season, but it is not impossible. "The link to Barcelona seems a bit of a stretch, especially given Robert Lewandowski wants to stay, but I found it interesting recently that there were stories from very well-placed Liverpool reporters about how he was a Jurgen Klopp signing, not a club signing. It was a bit of a warning, in my eyes. "I'm sure that a lot will be dependant on whether Mohamed Salah stays. I can’t imagine both players leaving at the same time as Klopp, but it is going to be a storyline that crops up again at the end of the season, for sure.”

Nunez Appears to Hint at Wanting Summer Move

Nunez has fuelled speculation that he is ready to seal his exit after deleting all Liverpool-related photographs from his Instagram account, according to MailOnline, with family pictures and snaps of him featuring for Uruguay and previous employers Benfica being the majority that remain.

But the Reds will go into the summer transfer window in a strong negotiating position ahead of Barcelona and other suitors potentially attempting to pounce as he still has four years remaining on a contract worth £140,000-per-week, meaning they can set lofty demands for his services.

All statistics according to FBref and WhoScored