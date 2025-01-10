Liverpool and Chelsea are among the sides to have been keeping tabs on Napoli star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia ahead of potentially attempting to lure him to the Premier League for the first time in his career, and he is poised to be among the biggest stories of the winter transfer window regardless of whether he heads to Anfield or Stamford Bridge.

Reds boss Arne Slot and Blues head coach Enzo Maresca are in the market for reinforcements, but the winger would be an expensive recruit as the Serie A table-toppers are so desperate to keep him on board that they will only entertain mid-season offers in the region of £67million.

Paris Saint-Germain have opened negotiations over a move for Kvaratskhelia, while Liverpool and Chelsea have continued monitoring his situation, and GIVEMESPORT spoke to Georgia assistant coach David Webb to find out more about how the sought-after Napoli talisman could become one of the world’s most elite footballers.

Kvaratskhelia Dedication Stands Out for Webb

Winger constantly aiming to improve as Georgia's golden boy

Webb has seen Kvaratskhelia's quality at close quarters since being installed as Georgia chief Willy Sagnol's assistant in August 2023, and he is not surprised to see the 23-year-old being linked with some of Europe's biggest clubs after taking his career to another level since joining Napoli.

Although the livewire grabs all the plaudits for his ability and productivity in the final third of the pitch, which has contributed to being on course for a second Serie A title in three seasons thanks to Gli Azzurri sitting three points clear of Atalanta, his work ethic could be the difference as he aims to continue developing.

"Just by working with him in the national team, you can see that he is extremely talented," said Webb, speaking exclusively to GMS. "But it's not the talent alone that makes him a top footballer. I think it's his dedication, hard work and willingness to get better. It's very difficult to get him off the training pitch sometimes.

"His real appetite and desire to be the best he can be, combined with his talent, means his ceiling could be pretty high. He is very focused, disciplined and patriotic. He loves being part of the Georgia national team."

"He is obviously the golden boy and the face of Georgia because of what he has achieved and where he has come from. But when he is with the other players, he is just one of the lads. He blends in really well and is what you call a silent leader. He leads by example on the pitch, but one of his main strengths is his desire to work hard and improve all the time."

Webb and Kvaratskhelia bonded during Euro 2024, when Georgia hit the headlines for sealing an eye-catching group stage win over a Cristiano Ronaldo-inspired Portugal and took the lead against eventual winners Spain before seeing their dream of continental glory come to an end at the last 16 stage.

The 47-year-old assistant coach - whose stock is rising having previously managed York City and worked behind the scenes with the likes of Tottenham Hotspur, Southampton and Crystal Palace - is adamant that the Liverpool, Chelsea and PSG target is a joy to have in the dressing room thanks to refusing to allow the admiration to go to his head.

"He is a delight to work with, to be fair," added Webb. "Technically, he is superb, and he is really good athletically as well. He has got that willingness to become the absolute best he can be. When you've got that inside you, it makes your potential endless. He is a joy to work with, and you can see he has that winning mentality.

"He is always very level-headed and humble. There is a real camaraderie within the Georgia squad and he blends in really well. If you didn't know who he was, you would just think he was one of the lads, but he has special quality and is capable of being a real game-changer on his day."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia averaged 1.5 shots per game at Euro 2024, with him getting his name on the scoresheet once

Kvaratskhelia Would Shine in Premier League

Sought-after talisman unfazed by speculation over future

Kvaratskhelia is hot property after gaining interest from Liverpool, Chelsea and PSG - with GMS sources understanding that the latter are looking to jump to the front of the queue after entering negotiations over a move ahead of the February 3 deadline - and Webb is adamant that speculation over his future will not faze him.

The former Rubin Kazan and Dinamo Batumi man has also been tipped to have the quality to thrive in the Premier League if he chooses to embark on a fresh challenge away from the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium in the coming weeks, as the race for his signature heats up.

"He has definitely got the scope to fit in well in the Premier League because of the way he plays," admitted Webb. "Any of the top four or five sides would be suited to his style. If you're looking at Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool or Manchester City, he could definitely fit in because of the way they play with that raw, attacking flair, at pace and with intensity.

"You can see him doing that in the future. But I think, for now, he has been really level-headed where he has been at Napoli. I think he deserves the plaudits he is getting now, and I'm sure that he will do really well wherever he goes on his next venture, if he chooses to move on this month.

"Whichever club he goes to in his career - whether it be somewhere like PSG, Liverpool, Manchester City or Chelsea - they have got really high expectations and are challenging at the highest level for trophies. He is calm and mature, but would also bring that winning mentality and would not be someone who is going to get overawed by the pressure."

Kvaratskhelia Can be Serious Game-Changer

Experience could aid 23-year-old amid widespread interest

Having immersed himself in the experience of representing his country at the European Championships - and proving doubters wrong by reaching the knockout stages - Kvaratskhelia will be determined to spearhead Georgia to World Cup qualification ahead of the 2026 competition taking place in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Webb believes Napoli's No.77 is capable of being a game-changer as his nation look to escape a group containing Turkey and Bulgaria - plus Euro 2024 conquerors Spain or the Netherlands - with his creativity and work rate showing that he is capable of becoming a global superstar.

"He is definitely someone who can change games for us, with some individual quality," confirmed Webb when speaking exclusively to GMS. "He can do that without any issues. But what we really like about him is that he is a real team player in terms of his work ethic off the ball.

"He does that work out of possession for the team, and we know he can change a game in the attacking third with his skill and talent. He can create chances and is definitely someone who will go on to bigger and better things."

"It was a particularly great season for him when he was player of the year and Napoli won the Serie A title in 2023, before he got that experience of enjoying regular Champions League football. He was quite productive last season as well, even though he had to deal with coaching changes.

"He is playing under Antonio Conte this season, who we know is organised, disciplined and demands that work ethic from the players. I think that will have been good for him as well. His experience of winning the title - along with working with top coaches in the Italian culture and Serie A - will hold him in good stead if he does move away from Napoli."

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 10/01/2025