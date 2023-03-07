A Liverpool star has failed to become a 'game-changer' since making a big-money move to Merseyside, it has been claimed.

Liverpool star Naby Keita has been 'disappointing' since heading to Anfield and failed to live up to expectations, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Jurgen Klopp's Reds forked out close to £53million when they signed the Guinea international from RB Leipzig in 2018, but he appears to be on his way out of the club as a free agent.

Liverpool transfer news - Naby Keita

According to Spanish sources, Barcelona are among a host of suitors monitoring Keita's situation ahead of potentially pouncing in the summer.

The report suggests the La Liga giants have joined the likes of former club Leipzig, Borussia Dortmund and Inter Milan in the race to sign the central midfielder.

It is understood that Lyon, Monaco and AC Milan are also mulling over whether to put a proposal on the table, while Tottenham Hotspur are considering whether to offer Keita a second chance in the Premier League.

Keita entered the final six months of his £130,000-per-week Liverpool deal at the turn of the year, meaning he is already able to pen a pre-contract agreement with an overseas club.

The Reds are not holding talks with Keita over fresh terms, while transfer insider Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that the 28-year-old is 'one step outside the door' as he nears an Anfield exit.

What has Dean Jones said about Keita?

Jones believes Keita has been underwhelming since linking up with Liverpool and he has been unable to rediscover the form he enjoyed while on Leipzig's books.

The journalist feels the Guinean has struggled to make the central midfield role his own and been guilty of failing to put in eye-catching performances.

When asked how he would describe Keita's Liverpool career, Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "Disappointing. He just hasn't been able to build on this career path that was built for him. He was supposed to be a game-changer in that midfield.

"There have been times where he's been able to show that but, largely, we haven't been able to see it from him."

Should Liverpool offload Keita this summer?

Injuries have caused havoc since Keita arrived at Liverpool and, according to Transfermarkt, various issues have resulted in him missing more than 80 fixtures.

That is a staggering figure and needs to be taken into consideration when Klopp, whose side inflicted the joint-heaviest defeat on arch-rivals Manchester United when they recorded a 7-0 hammering on Sunday, makes a final decision over whether to put a new contract on the table.

Keita has also failed to catch the eye when he has been on the pitch, having only been handed a 6.14 average match rating by WhoScored for his Premier League performances this season.

That figure is only better than those gained by youngsters Ben Doak and Bobby Clark among his Liverpool teammates, so the summer may be the ideal time for a parting of ways after a trophy-laden spell on Merseyside.

Keita has made 129 appearances for the Reds, chalking up 11 goals and seven assists in the process.