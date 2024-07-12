Highlights Liverpool are considering heading to the negotiating table for Ederson after it has emerged that he is not ruling out the possibility of departing Atalanta.

The Brazil international is highly-regarded at Anfield and fits the bill as new Reds boss Arne Slot is keen to draft in a new defensive midfielder.

Sporting director Richard Hughes could play a crucial role in rubber-stamping a deal as he has links to Ederson's current employers.

Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes could take advantage of his contacts in order to recruit Ederson after it has emerged that the Atalanta star is refusing to rule out the possibility of sealing a switch to Anfield ahead of the transfer window slamming shut, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Reds have entered a new era after Arne Slot penned a three-year contract to take over from predecessor Jurgen Klopp in the dugout and, with a trip to newly-promoted Ipswich Town on the opening weekend of the Premier League campaign looming, the Dutch tactician has made plans to bolster the squad he inherited.

Hughes has been tasked with leading Liverpool's recruitment drive, having become Michael Edwards' first internal appointment since being named Fenway Sports Group's chief executive of football, and he is scouring the market for potential reinforcements as the August 30 deadline edges closer.

Ederson Willing to Entertain Move Amid Reds' Admiration

Slot eager to land new defensive midfield option

Ederson has given Liverpool optimism of being able to strike a deal for his signature after making it clear that he is open-minded about sealing a switch ahead of the fast-approaching 2024/25 campaign, according to GMS sources, but the Premier League giants have opted against attempting to sign him at this stage.

The defensive midfielder made 53 appearances in all competitions as he played a pivotal role in Atalanta winning the Europa League last term, resulting in the Serie A outfit sealing qualification for the Champions League, but there is uncertainty over whether his future lies at the Gewiss Stadium.

GMS sources have been informed that Liverpool are actively looking for a fresh presence in the middle of the park following Thiago Alcantara's exit, and Hughes could take advantage of his links to the Nerazzurri as Ederson has refused to rule out the possibility of leaving his current employers.

Ederson's statistical averages per 90 minutes during his entire career compared to Thiago Alcantara Ederson Thiago Alcantara Percentage of aerial duels won 54.0 51.1 Percentage of dribblers tackled 47.3 42.1 Shots 1.58 1.17 Blocks 1.48 1.07 Clearances 1.27 0.68 Statistics correct as of 12/07/2024

Although Manuel Ugarte has been linked with a switch after a deal was looking into, the Merseyside heavyweights have turned their attentions away from the Paris Saint-Germain man as arch-rivals Manchester United appear to be in the driving seat to reach an agreement if he leaves the Parc des Princes.

GMS sources have learned that Ederson will not agitate for a fresh challenge, but he is highly-regarded by Liverpool, and it is believed that Atalanta are open to accepting a bid in the region of £45million regardless of whether teammate Teun Koopmeiners, who is wanted by the Reds and Juventus, moves onto pastures new.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ederson registered 71.8 per cent pass accuracy during Atalanta's Europa League final win over Bayer Leverkusen in May, while he also made two tackles, interceptions and clearances

Merseyside Giants Remain Keen on Signing Gordon

Bid could be made if opportunity to pounce arises

GMS sources have been told that Liverpool remain keen on acquiring Anthony Gordon and will seriously consider launching a bid if the opportunity to lure him away from Newcastle United arises again, but they have turned their attentions towards bringing in a defensive midfielder in the meantime.

The position is believed to be very important in terms of how Slot's opening campaign at the helm is viewed, and the Reds have been working hard to keep deals under wraps for as long as possible since Hughes was put in charge of drafting in reinforcements following his arrival from Bournemouth.

Liverpool are in danger of facing stiff competition for Ederson as Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge previously told GMS that Tottenham Hotspur have discussed the possibility of testing Atalanta's resolve as they seek an alternative option to Yves Bissouma and Rodrigo Bentancur.

The Reds' links to Gordon were strong earlier in the transfer window, leading to the England international's head being turned as he showed interest in joining his boyhood club, but an offer was not made while Newcastle needed to sanction departures in order to comply with the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules.

