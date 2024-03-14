Highlights Michael Edwards will be forced into making a key call on whether to keep Liverpool talisman Mohamed Salah after being handed a leading Fenway Sports Group role.

The Egyptian is preparing to enter the final 12 months of his Anfield contract and is expected to be the subject of a fresh Saudi Arabian bid.

Transfer insider Dean Jones believes that Liverpool will be more open to considering a lucrative proposal for Salah than last year.

Liverpool have entered a new era following Michael Edwards' return to Anfield, and transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that Fenway Sports Group's new chief executive of football has a difficult 'decision to make' over Mohamed Salah's future ahead of the summer window.

Having taken control of the Reds' football operations after his appointment was confirmed earlier this week, Edwards will be tasked with overseeing the Merseyside giants' restructure as they prepare for boss Jurgen Klopp's departure at the end of the campaign.

The German tactician announced that he is walking away from the Liverpool hot-seat due to 'running out of energy' after a trophy-laden spell at the helm, but there is also uncertainty over a number of their key performers on the pitch due to their contract situation and widespread interest.

Salah Future Not Impacted by Klopp's Upcoming Departure

Salah has insisted that Klopp's upcoming exit will not have an impact on his own Liverpool future, according to Sky Sports, although the announcement of the fast-approaching managerial change came as a shock as he was only informed of the former Borussia Dortmund chief's decision to leave moments before a team meeting.

The report suggests that the Egypt international, who has been left out of his country's squad for the international fixtures later this month as a precautionary measure after recently returning from injury, is fully focused on attempting to win the Premier League, FA Cup and Europa League after already enjoying Carabao Cup glory this term.

Liverpool rejected a £150million bid from Saudi Pro League big-spenders Al-Ittihad a matter of hours before the summer window slammed shut last year, with them being eager to hold onto their talisman, but it was a brave decision as it would have resulted in him becoming the third-most expensive footballer in history.

Top five most expensive transfers in history Player Joined Fee Neymar Paris Saint-Germain £190m Kylian Mbappe Paris Saint-Germain £154m Philippe Coutinho Barcelona £115m Ousmane Dembele Barcelona £115m Joao Felix Atletico Madrid £109m Statistics correct as of 13/03/2024

Although Liverpool succeeded in staving off interest less than 12 months ago, respected journalist Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Salah is set to be the subject of a fresh offer in the summer as he is seen as the 'ultimate purchase' in the Saudi Pro League.

The winger's admirers are aware that he is preparing to enter the final year of his £350,000-per-week contract at Anfield, which means that the Reds are in a weaker negotiating position than beforehand and there is a possibility of him departing as a free agent in 2025 if they cannot persuade him to agree fresh terms or opt against cashing in.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mohamed Salah is the joint-third highest earner in the Premier League, with Manchester City duo Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland being the only stars on more lucrative contracts

Captain Virgil van Dijk and academy graduate Trent Alexander-Arnold will also enter the final 12 months of their respective deals in the summer, with the pair earning a combined £400,000 every seven days, highlighting that Edwards has plenty of daunting decisions to make during the early stages of his stint as Fenway Sports Group's chief executive of football.

Dean Jones - Trio Will Want to Know Klopp Successor Before Penning New Deal

Jones believes that Edwards needs to prioritise finding Klopp's successor as Salah, van Dijk and Alexander-Arnold will be eager to know who is heading into the dugout before deciding to commit their long-term future to Liverpool, but none of the trio are expected to push to embark on a fresh challenge.

The reputable journalist feels that the biggest call in terms of contract extensions will revolve around Salah, who has been on Merseyside since sealing a £34million switch from Roma in June 2017, as a high-value bid could be tempting despite the 31-year-old being content in his current surroundings.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"A lot of people will want to know what is going to happen around the new contracts. The future of Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold is obviously hugely important, but those players need to know who will be in charge first. "Once this managerial situation progresses, we will get a clearer picture of where the three of them stand. My expectation is that none of them will push to leave, but Liverpool will have a decision to make over Salah. "I think he is more than happy to stay, but another big offer could be more intriguing to the club this time."

Diaz Going Nowhere Despite Barcelona Interest

Liverpool have informed Barcelona that Luis Diaz is not for sale, according to the Mirror, as he remains in the Premier League title-chasers' long-term plans despite there being ongoing uncertainty over who will be at the helm when Klopp's reign comes to an end at the season's climax.

The report suggests that the reigning La Liga champions have shown interest in the Colombia international, who has racked up 16 goal contributions this term, and club president Joan Laporta has sounded out his advisors despite financial difficulties resulting in it being impossible to meet the Reds' demands.

Barcelona's frustrations have come a matter of days after GIVEMESPORT sources revealed that Liverpool have no intention of cashing in on Diaz as he has started to rediscover his best form after becoming one of the first names on the team sheet during an injury crisis at Anfield.

The Reds are in a strong negotiating position as the winger's £55,000-per-week contract is not due to expire until the summer of 2027, making it extremely difficult for his suitors to convince his current employers to alter their stance ahead of the transfer window reopening.

