Alexander-Arnold is being monitored by La Liga title-chasers Real Madrid ahead of the summer transfer window opening for business.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth believes that Liverpool will have to consider selling the trio if they cannot reach an agreement over fresh terms.

Liverpool will make negotiating fresh contracts with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah one of their 'major priorities', and Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT that Fenway Sports Group will have to seriously consider cashing in on the Anfield trio if they cannot convince them to sign on the dotted line.

The Reds are preparing to enter a new era as boss Jurgen Klopp is set to walk away from the dugout at the end of the season, due to 'running out of energy' over the course of his trophy-laden spell in the hot-seat, but they are keen to hold onto their key men ahead of the summer transfer window opening for business.

Richard Hughes, who has been appointed as Liverpool's new sporting director and will assume his role after the campaign reaches its climax, will be tasked with leading the Merseyside giants' recruitment drive and holding talks over new deals after joining Michael Edwards in bagging a crucial internal role.

Real Madrid Will Struggle to Meet Alexander-Arnold Demands

Liverpool would seek close to £100million if Real Madrid up the ante in their pursuit of Alexander-Arnold, according to Goal, but he has shown no indications of wanting to embark on a fresh challenge and the La Liga title-chasers would struggle to stump up the cash needed to strike a deal.

The report suggests that the Reds are desperate to hold onto their academy graduate, who has gone on to make more than 300 appearances since breaking into the senior squad, and he would demand a salary package of more than £275,000-per-week if a move to the Bernabeu becomes a serious prospect.

It is understood that Real Madrid are monitoring Alexander-Arnold's contract situation after being put on red alert due to Liverpool stopping short of opening discussions over fresh terms, while statistics highlight that he has been producing better figures in various departments than Los Blancos' Dani Carvajal this season.

Trent Alexander-Arnold's statistical averages per 90 minutes this season compared to Dani Carvajal Trent Alexander-Arnold Dani Carvajal Progressive passes 8.50 3.58 Ball recoveries 7.67 5.34 Crosses 7.06 2.12 Key passes 2.94 0.93 Assists 0.22 0.10 Statistics correct as of 28/03/2024

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Alexander-Arnold, van Dijk and Salah will be keen to learn Klopp's successor before committing their long-term futures to Liverpool, but they are not expected to push for an exit when the summer window opens in the coming months.

The trio are preparing to enter the final 12 months of their respective agreements, which allow them to pocket a combined total of £750,000-per-week, and seeing any of them walk away as free agents at the end of the 2024/25 campaign would go down as woeful business after they have made a huge impact at Anfield.

Salah was among the leading Saudi Pro League targets during the early stages of the campaign, which resulted in Liverpool being forced to fend off a £150million bid from Al-Ittihad a matter of hours before the window slammed shut in September, and further offers may be forthcoming.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mohamed Salah is the third-highest earner in the Premier League, with Manchester City duo Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland being the only stars on a more lucrative contract

Dharmesh Sheth - Reds Will Have to Make Decision on Trio With Klopp's Successor

Sheth understands that Hughes and Edwards, who was recruited as Fenway Sports Group's chief executive of football earlier this month, will have already pinpointed holding contract discussions with Alexander-Arnold, van Dijk and Salah as one of their key objectives for the upcoming months.

But the Sky Sports reporter believes that Klopp's replacement will also need to have a say on whether to reward the trio with lucrative fresh terms as, if they do not fit into the new chief's plans, the Premier League title contenders will have to seriously consider sanctioning their exit.

Sheth told GIVEMESPORT:

"New contract talks will 100% be among Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes' major priorities over the next few months. "Trent Alexander-Arnold will enter the final year of his contract come the summer. Captain Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah are in the same position. "They are three huge names who have been completely vital to the success that Jurgen Klopp has had at Liverpool, but they are going to be out of contract within a year. "When a player reaches the point of having 12 months left on his contract, it's a case of Liverpool having to sell or renew. But that is all going to depend on the hierarchy at Liverpool and, of course, the new manager. Everyone is going to have to work together to find out which is the best way forward."

Diaz Wants to Challenge Himself in La Liga

Luis Diaz's father Mane has admitted that there is hope that he will eventually earn a move to La Liga, according to Spanish sources, having previously wanted to join heavyweights Real Madrid or Atletico Madrid before Liverpool came calling for his signature after impressing in a Porto shirt.

The report suggests that the Colombia international had held discussions with fellow countrymen Radamel Falcao and James Rodriguez about what it is like to be on the books of one of the Spanish capital's most-supported clubs, but the Reds were more eager to secure his services and ended up striking a deal worth up to £49million in January 2022.

GIVEMESPORT sources recently revealed that Liverpool have no intention of selling Diaz during the summer, particularly as fellow wide-man Salah is expected to be the subject of a fresh bid from Saudi Arabia as they aim to take advantage of his precarious contract situation.

The Merseyside giants are in a strong negotiating position ahead of suitors potentially coming to the fore as the 27-year-old still has three years remaining on his £55,000-per-week agreement at Anfield, meaning admirers will only have a chance of luring him away from the Premier League if a significant offer is made.

All statistics courtesy of FBref and Capology