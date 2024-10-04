Liverpool star Darwin Nunez could be handed a route out of Anfield by Barcelona if he is unable to rediscover his best form during a make-or-break season as the La Liga heavyweights remain interested in securing his services ahead of boss Arne Slot potentially being open to cashing in next year, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Reds have made a promising start to the campaign, with them sitting top of the Premier League ahead of their trip to Crystal Palace on Saturday, but the Uruguay international has only found the back of the net once after being limited to 134 minutes of top flight action since Jurgen Klopp left the dugout.

Federico Chiesa was the only attacking addition to Liverpool's squad during the summer transfer window, thanks to completing a switch worth an initial £10million from Juventus, but Nunez has still found it difficult to convince Slot that he deserves to be one of the first names on the team sheet during the early stages of his reign.

Barcelona Keeping Tabs on Nunez's Situation

Uruguay international currently competing in make-or-break season

Barcelona have continued keeping tabs on Nunez ahead of him potentially being put on the market in 2025, according to GMS sources, and the European giants' hopes of landing him have been boosted as this is being considered a make-or-break season by key decision-makers at Liverpool.

Although the striker was handed his third start of the season when the Reds went head-to-head with Bologna in the Champions League earlier this week, he was hauled off shortly after the hour mark as he had failed to make a positive impact, and that is becoming the story of his campaign.

GMS sources have been informed that Barcelona have retained their interest in Nunez after initially putting plans in place to sign him when they made preparations for the summer transfer window during the final weeks of last term, and he may be handed the opportunity to embark on a fresh challenge after battling with Diogo Jota for regular game time.

Darwin Nunez's statistical averages per 90 minutes in the Premier League compared to Diogo Jota Darwin Nunez Diogo Jota Shots 4.52 2.93 Shot-creating actions 3.16 3.46 Shots on target 1.93 1.17 Key passes 1.44 1.25 Goals 0.49 0.48 Assists 0.26 0.16 Statistics correct as of 04/10/2024

But Liverpool are in a strong negotiating position ahead of the Blaugrana potentially attempting to test their resolve in the coming months as the 25-year-old's contract - which allows him to pocket £140,000-per-week on Merseyside - is not due to expire until June 2028, meaning they will not be looking to significantly lower their demands.

Barcelona have not made a concrete move or initiated contact over a potential switch at this stage, GMS sources have learned, but they are monitoring Nunez's situation in case an opportunity to pounce opens up and it becomes clear that an Anfield departure is a serious possibility.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Darwin Nunez hit the woodwork nine times in the Premier League last season, which was at least four more than anyone else in the division

Nunez May Have Numerous Reds Exit Options

Admirers will be confident of potential deal if form does not improve

GMS sources have been told that Barcelona are in serious danger of facing extensive competition for Nunez's signature if his form does not improve during the remainder of the season as it will give admirers confidence that Liverpool will be willing to sanction his exit instead of persisting with him.

The Reds are desperate for the South American to be a success after making him their club-record signing when they agreed a £85million deal with Portuguese giants Benfica in June 2022, but they are refusing to rule out the possibility of moving in another direction in the event of his struggles for regular goals continuing.

Liverpool insiders initially insisted that Slot had plans to turn Nunez into a better all-round forward and ensure he had a big future in his current surroundings when he succeeded Klopp, but GMS sources understand that the former Feyenoord chief is disappointed after seeing him become less impactful than last term.

The marksman has failed to complete a full game since the campaign got underway in August, despite recently being ranked among the top 15 frontmen in the Premier League by GMS, and Barcelona are waiting in the wings as they make plans to secure additional firepower for future seasons.

